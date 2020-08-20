Michelle Obama’s prerecorded speech for the first night of the Democratic convention was praised effusively and automatically by the “news” media. Because the media see it as their job to praise everything Michelle Obama does with overwhelming enthusiasm.
Please try this imaginative exercise: When has a “news” professional ever asked Michelle Obama a challenging question? When has she ever been portrayed as anything less than Barack Obama’s “not-so-secret weapon”? If you want to smell a whiff of authoritarianism in America, it feels almost illegal to speak one discouraging word about the first black first lady.
Michelle Obama is America’s most pampered princess, the most spoiled figure in our modern political history. Her every move is carefully prepared and managed, and no one ever disturbs her peace when she’s on display. Praising her poise and her cool is mandatory, and it’s easier to show poise when no one ever, ever challenges you as less than perfect.
Leading up to her taped remarks, ABC’s Byron Pitts struck the typically unctuous note, saying: “I call this, George, the ‘favorite auntie’ speech, right? Every family has one — the cool aunt, the smart aunt, the kind aunt. And so, for the Democratic family, she is that.” The networks robotically pretend absolutely everyone loves her, not just the Democrats.
After the speech, Obama was compared to a preacher. George Stephanopoulos called it “kind of a sermon on empathy.” MSNBC’s Joy Reid was more explicit: “That is how pastors the Sunday before the election are going to sound. She preached a word tonight, and I’m pretty sure everyone was as silent listening to that in their living rooms and sitting up straight when she began speaking.”
Wrong. Most of America was watching something else. The media also praised her to the skies for her convention speech in 2016, and somehow, the Democrats still lost.
Over on CNN, Jake Tapper spoke glowingly of her oratorical gifts. “(B)efore I get to any of the content, we should just acknowledge that the former first lady is one of the most effective speakers in American politics today,” he said. “In fact … she’s a more effective speaker than Vice President Joe Biden is when reading from a teleprompter.”
On CBS, John Dickerson called it a “break glass in case of emergency” speech “by someone who is not a politician, who has written one of the most successful books in modern times.” She “motivates Democratic voters and also makes the character claim from a nonpolitical perspective.” Dickerson added, “Obviously, at a convention, it is political, but she is not a politician.”
False. She is obviously, transparently a politician. This is part of the liberal-media swindle. She’s the Democrats’ “not-so-secret weapon,” yet she “hates politics.” Spare us. It’s true she had one of the most successful books in recent years, in large part because of fierce Democratic loyalty, and in part because of endless, breathless promotion by fiercely loyal “news” outlets.
This is what makes all of her Oprah-esque blather about empathy sound a little humorous. How can this multi-multimillionaire author and celebrity with the Martha’s Vineyard mansion present herself to the voters as being Just Like You? As part of the lucrative family-business Netflix deal, she has filmmakers make gushy films about how empathetic she is, but who else gets that privilege?
Even conservative writers and media outlets want to hail her rhetorical bilge. Let’s stop that. Someone needs to break this sickening spell. Let’s dare to treat her like just another wealthy Democratic hack, selling a siren song of socialism in her glitter boots.
What is the most astonishing situation regarding this fawning and collective media is this. They are being used by the Socialists to get the message of socialism over to the masses. If BIden ascends the presidency, they will roll Biden over to the nursing home, you can count on this, no matter what they say. They will put in office another hardened socialist. The leadership will then choose one media agency who will be their megaphone and the rest will be gone. Sort of like Pravda.
All media but one will immediately become unnecessary and a media of the past. They are the most ignorant of what is happening right under their noses. All freedom of Americans and the media will be gone.
They have already taken down our History in the form of Statues. They are re-writing history now and will then teach socialism in all schools
This is why it is imperative that people remain INDEPENDENT of the government. For whatsoever the government giveth, the government taketh away. You will tow the line, wear the mask, take the vaccine, shut down your churches or ELSE. All will be tied to the government and dare I say, you may also not be allowed to buy groceries or go anywhere without your PAPERS. Nothing will be yours, not even your property nor bank account.
I’ve read the history of socialism and it is based upon a LIE. It promises you the moon, but delivers NOTHING. Awaken Sleeping Giant – time is running out. Don’t fall for the socialism lie.
I think in some cases, socialism is being taught in our schools, starting in kindergarten and on to college. Michelle my belle is no princess in my mind. It takes a lot more to be a princess than to be a classless democrat ex-first lady.
