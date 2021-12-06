Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said Sunday she is “very confident” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will hold a vote to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., of her committee assignments in the near future in response to her recent controversial comments about Omar.

“We should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees, by rebuking her language,” Omar said. “By doing everything that we can to send a clear and decisive message to the American public that if the Republicans are not going to be adults and condemn this, that we are going to do that.”

“I’ve had a conversation with the Speaker and I’m very confident that she will take decisive action next week,” Omar said.

– Read more at Fox News

Watch Jake Tapper drip with sympathy for Omar and condemnation for Republicans in this interview.



No surprise that Tapper failed to address the following comments by another member of the squad.

People truly don’t understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting @IlhanMN. Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of woc members of Congress. This cannot be ignored. https://t.co/ppridf6bZl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 1, 2021

Nor did Tapper address any of the many outrageous comments made by Ilhan Omar. Here are a just a few:

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar equates US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban

Ilhan Omar blames police for rise in crime in Minneapolis

Ilhan Omar sparks outrage after telling CNN Jewish Dems not ‘partners in justice’

Below is a link to the story reporting Boebert’s comments:

Omar demands action against Boebert over term ‘jihad squad’