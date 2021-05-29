Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the January 6 attack on the Capitol, The Hill reported.

Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle.

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), Bill Cassidy (La.), Rob Portman (Ohio) and Ben Sasse (Neb.) broke ranks, voting to advance the legislation.

The US House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

(c) 2021 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.