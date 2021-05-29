Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the January 6 attack on the Capitol, The Hill reported.
Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle.
GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), Bill Cassidy (La.), Rob Portman (Ohio) and Ben Sasse (Neb.) broke ranks, voting to advance the legislation.
The US House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.
Good!! This was just going to be another kangaroo court witch hunt by the Democat Party in their attempt to destroy President Donald Trump.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her fabricated impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
Pelosi Impeachment: “It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof” It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
To Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History
To fit what they WANT to believe
or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Just like the fake accusations of a Trump Russian conspiracy and impeachment, the result and destination they already knew was his innocence, it was the punishment of the American truth and the psychological uncertainty placed into the minds of the American innocent and unsuspecting along the journey to get there that was their main objective. The Democrats already know the destination of this investigation but the ability to flagellate and discredit the public into more social division during the journey to an obvious stolen election result, is the political payoff of more won elections along the way. Those whom the Socialist gods would seek to destroy, they first drive mad in the media.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” – Joseph Goebbels Nazi Propagandist
“GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine), Bill Cassidy (La.), Rob Portman (Ohio) and Ben Sasse (Neb.) broke ranks, voting to advance the legislation”. How does one spell the word “worthless” as this aptly describes these RINO, John McCain Senators. I have a great idea, I think all of the above mentioned Senators should be given the John McCain awards, for being traitors to our Country.
Is there hope for Congressional Republicans yet? Great Job! Let’s see more of that! Of course, the usual traitors had to vote the other way.
truly a shame–this is the one time when a democrat sponsored bill should have passed-
since all the daily proof shows that –jan 6 2021 was a leftist set up-
the entire riot was pushed and caused by BLM and antifa-with a half dozen videos showing
that the capitol guards were giving free passage to the rioters to enter -a leader of BLM who had made photo deals with CNN
and NBC among other MSM-was -ON HIS OWN video seen and heard exhorting his companions ( dressed by the way in trump regalia- )
To burn this ^*#& down-
THERE IS ENOUGH PROOF–to hang -MSM- and the democrats -and on top of that V P harris set up bailouts so they could return to the fray
if they were arrested
WHAT A SHAME THIS COULD FINALLY HAVE DUMPED THE ENTIRE DEMOCRAT PARTY DOWN THE CRAPPER FOR GOOD
At least some of those RINOs will be gone in 2022, but not soon enough for me.