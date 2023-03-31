Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is drawing criticism for claiming former President Donald Trump must prove his innocence after an indictment was announced.
A grand jury in New York opted to indict Trump. Details remain under seal.
“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence,” Pelosi, who is still a member of Congress, wrote on Twitter.
“Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right,” Pelosi added.
“Wrong. So obviously wrong. Most Middle Schoolers know this—at least they used to, when civics and the Constitution was respected in schools. You’re innocent until proven guilty,” Giuliani, a former lawyer to Trump and a former mayor of New York City, said in response to Pelosi’s post.
“This exactly the opposite of how this works. Nobody is required to ‘prove innocence’ in our criminal justice system. See the 5th, 6th, 8th, and 14th Amendments,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said.
“The burden of proof is on the government to prove guilt, not on Trump to prove his innocence. Your disregard for individual rights and your love for limitless government is frightening,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) added.
Donald Trump Jr., one of Trump’s sons, also reacted, saying Pelosi has a “false sense of The Law!”
Readers on Twitter are able to add notes to posts, and a note was appended to Pelosi’s.
“Ms. Pelosi mistakenly says that Trump can prove his innocence at trial,” the note states. “Law in the US assumes the innocence of a defendant and the prosecution must prove guilt for a conviction.”
It linked to a Cornell Law School webpage explaining the presumption of innocence.
Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the criticism.
Pelosi has not otherwise commented on the indictment of Trump, a Republican who left office in early 2021.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who took office in January 2022, has been probing Trump over a $130,000 payment made by Michael Cohen, another former Trump lawyer, to adult actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
Daniels has alleged Trump had an affair with her, which he has denied. The payment was purportedly made to ensure Daniels kept quiet about the matter.
Trump said in a statement that he’s facing political persecution and election interference. He is running for president in the 2024 election.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence,” Pelosi, who is still a member of Congress, wrote on Twitter.”
“This exactly the opposite of how this works. Nobody is required to ‘prove innocence’ in our criminal justice system. See the 5th, 6th, 8th, and 14th Amendments,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) said.
“The burden of proof is on the government to prove guilt, not on Trump to prove his innocence. Your disregard for individual rights and your love for limitless government is frightening,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) added.
“You’re innocent until proven guilty”
Nancy Pelosi (former speaker of the House of Rep.) admitted an unfortunate truth about her
Orchestrate and Fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
No one is above the law?? TELL THAT TO biden, clintons, and damn near EVERYONE IN THE DEM party.
No one is above the law.
Well, just not true, example: Hillary Clinton. There was prima Facie evidence that she broke the law and was never indicted. Or James Comey, McCabe, Brennan, and on and on. Our Justice system has turned into a joke. So sad! Oaths of office don’t mean anything to certain people anymore. And no one can find a way to having them remove from office.
We are living in a true nightmare.
In communist dictatorships you’re guilty until proven innocent. So I’m not surprised at all by this trashy woman’s comments.
I think there’s another reason she makes these comments. It’s not stupidity. She’s talking to her base and they are stupid. When they hear her says that Trump has to prove his innocence, they believe her.
And YOU, Madam, need to provide an explanation for the lapse in security on Jan 6th. Otherwise, stay in your cave and leave us alone—you’re not missed.
These DemonRats and RINOs have Trump Derangement Syndrome. That’s why she said it. In their minds, he’s been guilty of anything and everything since he announced he would run for office.
They keep saying he’s guilty (without proof) of the very things that they themselves are doing!
They are lying hypocrits!!
her husband is above the law.
Well Ms. Pelosi, you raise an interesting point. Up to the individual to prove their innocence in a court of law. Fine…then when someone gets around, hopefully, to putting you and your Democrats on trial for their crimes that will be the standard we will use. Will be some very interesting trials to see. Guess we’ll need a few more Gitmo’s, huh?
What part of “innocent until proven guilty” is Ms. Pelosi not familiar with. I’m sure she did it on purpose so that her base of support can believe that it is the way things work.