An attempt by Senate Democrats to work immigration reform into a sweeping social spending failed Thursday evening after the chamber’s rule keeper nixed the move.
Congress is currently considering the Build Back Better bill that’s at the center of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. Previously, Democrats had twice sought to include a provision that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants, reports The Hill.
Each attempt was thwarted by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who determined the provision conflicted with the arcane rules Democrats are relying on to shepherd the bill to passage, the paper reports. On Thursday, MacDonough rejected the third attempt that was scaled back to grant 6.5 million foreign nationals a temporary parole status and a five-year work and travel permit.
The Senate is split 50-50, and Republicans are in lock-step opposition to the bill. Democrats are attempting to pass Build Back Better using budget reconciliation. The procedure is immune to the filibuster, but Senate rules limit its scope to budget and tax measures.
Immigration reform has been stubbornly elusive for presidents and congressional leaders of both parties. On Thursday it remained so.
“These are substantial policy changes with lasting effects just like those we previously considered and outweigh the budgetary impact,” MacDonough said in her ruling regarding the immigration provision, according to CNN.
Democrats reacted with disappointment. A White House spokesperson told CNN that the ruling means an “uncertain and frightening future” for millions.
A group of Democratic senators issued a statement saying they would continue to press for a path to citizenship in Build Back Better.
“The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral and economic imperative, and we stand with the millions of immigrant families across the country who deserve better and for whom we will not stop fighting,” they said in the statement.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
This again demonstrates the treachery of the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
“Congress is currently considering the Build Back Better bill that’s at the center of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. Previously, Democrats had twice sought to include a provision that would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants,”
Only 9% of this so called Con/deception of the infrastructure “build back better” bill is directed toward real infrastructure.
91% of this Con/Deception will go to the Socialist Democrat Party’s socialist agendas. ( Democrat bailouts, illegal immigration support, abortion, LGBTQ indoctrination to our children, and of course no restrictions on who can vote or how many times they can vote.)
“ A White House spokesperson told CNN that the ruling means an “uncertain and frightening future” for millions.”,,,namely the millions of diminutive people controlled by Democrat promoted fear, too timid to take control of their own lives and destinies and allow this country to again obtain a status of SELF-government, populated by a strong people capable of Governing their own individual lives. Paying illegals $450K each for putting their families in jeopardy of getting separated by well earned prison terms is NOT immigration reform, but just another vehicle Democrats can use to abuse taxpayers in one more criminal scam that allows 10% type Biden kickbacks to politicians that only enrich the building back better of the Democrat party, not THE PEOPLE.
I just cannot believe the Democrat Party has been so corrupted that only Cinema and Manchin realize the American threats, not just due to immigration, but most everything proposed. The only immigration thing connected to the topic of building back in America ,is to build backTrump’s workable wall Biden has destroyed. Just pray that God puts the Man, back into Manchin, lest the Democrat Devils put the Mannequin into him, and he begins to look and act like Plastic Pelosi,,,,, or Joe Biden blows Manchin up and the entire country up in inflation, just like Hunter’s malleable inflatable dolls that get used in immediate gratification, then tossed into the dustbins of history to fade out like most used and abused socialist useful idiots. Just look what they are doing to Joe Biden himself. Getting dustier and mustier by the media minute. Is that how you want to be remembered Joe Manchin? All you have to do is remember who you are and the great nation and former great Democrat party of SELF-government you came from, then go out and do what your conscience tells you is right and prove there are still great AMERICAN Democrats capable of Making America Great Again in a UNITED States of America, that Democrats are dividing into tribes based on color.
I just cannot believe the Democrat Party has been so corrupted that only Cinema and Manchin realize the American threats, not just due to immigration, but most everything proposed.
Why not? It’s as plain as the nose on your face. And, you better believe it. Voting for a Democrat is the same as voting against yourself.
“The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral and economic imperative, and we stand with the millions of immigrant families across the country who deserve better and for whom we will not stop fighting,” they said in the statement.
Exactly—the American people understand—BUT YOU FOOLS DON’T CECAUSE—you stand with the millions of immigrant families across the country. You are supporting the wrong millions of people—your concern should be for legitimate, natural-born American citizens. No wonder the problem doesn’t get fixed.