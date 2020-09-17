During a discussion on ‘Outnumbered’ about the summer’s violence and rioting in Democrat run big cities Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said the following: “The No. 1 problem in almost all the cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich said to a panel on Fox News’s Outnumbered on Wednesday.

Gingrich continued, “Both Harris and Biden have talked very proudly about what they call progressive district attorneys. Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’s money. And they are a major cause of the violence we are seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.”

Apparently that was too much for Melissa Francis and the far left Marie Harf.

Check out their responses in the video.

The silence of Harris Faulkner speaks volumes. Sad day for Fox News.

In Philadelphia George Soros spent an insane $1,700,000 to elect Larry Krasner as the DA. He bought that race entirely. He’s done this all over the country. How is this even the slightest bit controversial to point out @HARRISFAULKNER @MelissaAFrancis? https://t.co/KmGeQX42sk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2020