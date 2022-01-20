An effort by Senate Democrats to change the filibuster rule was knocked down as expected on Wednesday night in a tense floor vote that saw two Dem moderates side with all 50 Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tried for the “nuclear option” to change the longstanding rule after the GOP used the filibuster to block sweeping voting-rights legislation pushed by the Democrats but the measure failed 52-48.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voted with Republicans against the “talking filibuster” change, which would have effectively let Democrats wait out the GOP filibuster and pass the voting legislation with a simple majority.

Senate Democrats failed twice on Wednesday night to pass their signature legislation to nationalize elections, handing President Joe Biden a stinging defeat that was delivered in part by two centrists in his own party.

The second vote came late Wednesday night when the Senate refused to change the filibuster rules in a 52-48 vote.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.V.) and Krysten Sinema (Ariz.) voted with Republicans to keep the filibuster rules, rejecting their party’s bid to end the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation in the chamber.

Senate GOP campaign arm sends Schumer gift basket for forcing vulnerable members to take filibuster stand

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Thursday brought a fruit basket to the Capitol for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, thanking the chamber’s top Democrat for forcing his vulnerable members on the record in a vote to get rid of the legislative filibuster.

