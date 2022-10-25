HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) — Sen. Marco Rubio said one of his supporters was “brutally attacked” while canvassing for him on Sunday evening.

Rubio tweeted photos of a man wearing a “Rubio for Senate” T-shirt. He said the man was also wearing a Ron DeSantis hat.

“He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery,” the tweet said.

According to an arrest report, the victim said he was walking around a neighborhood near East 60th Street in Hialeah handing out fliers when he came across a man, later identified as 22-year-old Javier Lopez, who was allegedly blocking the sidewalk.

The victim told police that Lopez confronted him and said that he could not pass through the sidewalk in front of his home.

When the victim walked toward the street, Lopez told him, “You can’t pass by here. This is my neighborhood.”

The victim told Lopez, “This is public property and I can be here if I want to,” the report said.

According to the report, the two began to argue. Lopez allegedly rushed toward the victim to grab him and then slammed him against the floor.

The report said another person came up and kicked Lopez on the right side of his face before fleeing.

Lopez then began to punch the victim’s face multiple times, causing severe swelling and his right eye to be completely shut, the report said.

Lopez was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

According to Rubio’s tweet, there were four attackers who allegedly told the victim, “Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.” However, those details were not mentioned in the arrest report.

Rubio is seeking re-election and is facing Rep. Val Demings in the midterm elections.

