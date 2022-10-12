(EFE).- United States President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated by invading Ukraine, and would not use nuclear arms in the conflict.

“I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden said during an interview with CNN channel.

Biden said Putin was expecting to be welcomed with open arms by the Ukrainians, which was a major misjudgment in his part as Russian troops have met stiff resistance from the local population.

“He thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated,” Biden said.

The US president also said he did not believe that Russia would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but Putin threatening to use them was “irresponsible” and could result in catastrophic mistakes.

Previous Story: Biden warns of Putin’s nuclear Armageddon at fundraiser

Biden avoided answering the question of what the US response would be in the event of a nuclear escalation of the conflict.

Last week, Biden said the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” was at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 during the Cold War.

He had then also remarked that his Russian counterpart was having difficulty finding a way out – especially after the latest military setbacks in Ukraine – and was looking for a way to save his face. EFE

© 2022 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.