On June 11, President Trump reasserted his advocacy of “School Choice,” by which families would have the option to receive vouchers enabling them to enroll their children in private schools, thereby removing them from the morass of the government “education” system.

In so doing, he offered a great opportunity to families across America, and particularly those mired in the cesspools of inner city government schools, to escape the failed system.

From The Daily Wire

“We are renewing our call on Congress to finally enact school choice now, school choice is a big deal, because access to education is the civil rights issue our time.”–President Donald Trump

In the face of so much leftist Democrat race pandering, school choice could bring about an enormous improvement in the quality of education received by urban children. But it would also emancipate them from the indoctrination of the hard-left National Education Association.

So of course the Democrats are against it.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.