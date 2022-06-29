The U.S. Secret Service says it’ll cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, after a former White House aide on Tuesday claimed she’d heard that Donald Trump lunged at a driver inside a presidential car and demanded that he be taken to the Capitol.

According to reports, agents are prepared to go before Congress to flatly contradict the aide’s story of an enraged Trump determined to get to the Capitol as a security breach was taking place there.

Peter Alexander is the NBC News chief White House correspondent.

🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 28, 2022

She was “told.” So this is hearsay. Moreover it makes no sense. Trump jumped out of the BACK SEAT of a giant limo and grabbed the wheel? Anyone who has been driven around in a limo can tell you this is absurd https://t.co/gU4SGq9CFI — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 28, 2022

Secret Services is reportedly prepared to push back against claims that President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle and lunged at Secret Service when agents refused to take him to the Capitol.

Such allegations were made by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Mark Meadows, who said she had heard the tale second hand.

Bobby Engel, the lead agent on Trump’s detail, and the presidential driver at the time are prepared to testify under oath to the committee that Hutchinson’s testimony is incorrect, according to multiple news outlets.

‘Corroboration For That Story Would Be Good’: Tapper Presses Rep. Raskin On New Allegations Against Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin on Tuesday about corroborating new allegations made by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson against former President Donald Trump.

Cassidy Hutchison, former aide to Mark Meadows.

