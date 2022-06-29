The U.S. Secret Service says it’ll cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, after a former White House aide on Tuesday claimed she’d heard that Donald Trump lunged at a driver inside a presidential car and demanded that he be taken to the Capitol.
According to reports, agents are prepared to go before Congress to flatly contradict the aide’s story of an enraged Trump determined to get to the Capitol as a security breach was taking place there.
– Read more at NewsMax including a response from President Trump.
Peter Alexander is the NBC News chief White House correspondent.
🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 28, 2022
She was “told.” So this is hearsay. Moreover it makes no sense. Trump jumped out of the BACK SEAT of a giant limo and grabbed the wheel? Anyone who has been driven around in a limo can tell you this is absurd https://t.co/gU4SGq9CFI
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 28, 2022
Secret Service lead and presidential driver are prepared to testify under oath that Trump did NOT grab steering wheel or lunge at agents to drive himself to Capitol on January 6
Secret Services is reportedly prepared to push back against claims that President Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle and lunged at Secret Service when agents refused to take him to the Capitol.
Such allegations were made by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Mark Meadows, who said she had heard the tale second hand.
Bobby Engel, the lead agent on Trump’s detail, and the presidential driver at the time are prepared to testify under oath to the committee that Hutchinson’s testimony is incorrect, according to multiple news outlets.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
‘Corroboration For That Story Would Be Good’: Tapper Presses Rep. Raskin On New Allegations Against Trump
CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin on Tuesday about corroborating new allegations made by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson against former President Donald Trump.
– Read more at the Daily Caller
Bret Baier: Testimony from Meadows aide was ‘very revealing’ and ‘significant’ .
Cassidy Hutchison, former aide to Mark Meadows.
All very compelling UNTIL the persons who were supposedly involved, the agent and the driver, avowed no such incident took place! Hear-say testimony isn’t very reliable when it comes from someone who was turned down for a plum job within the Trump organization.
I don’t know about being turned down for a plum job making her bitter, but she, like most of the others who testified, have provided a lot of hearsay ” facts “, and he said she said opinions, and little else. It’s way past time for this phony ” inquiry” to be stopped, and for them to get on with the jobs they were elected to do, fix the many problems with this country’s well being.
She obviously demanded Schiff pay her more than what Blasey Ford got to make up imaginary stories on Trump like Ford did on Kavanaugh. The names have changed but the made up Schiff inspired lies and innuendo remain the same. Fool us once shame on you, fool THE PEOPLE twice, thrice,,,shame of them. Only the hard core Trump haters remain the fooled. The fall elections will prove that out.
A deranged leftist lied in order to further their cause–what a shock! And I’m sure this person will never face charges of perjury like they would if it were one of us. Isn’t political persecution one of the hallmarks of tyranny?
“Such allegations were made by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Mark Meadows, who said she had heard the tale second hand.”
Second hand—heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend who heard it from another. Here’s the democracy-saving investigative committee getting to the facts. Uh-huh.
S-O-S over and over again. Somebody heard something—another great bombshell leak—the new tell-all book—the reliable witness who neither saw nor heard anything, but is reputable—astounding new evidence from an anonymous source—edited and doctored documents that leave out pertinent information.
These people should never be allowed to hold political office ever again. And shame on Republicans for not standing up to this charade and for not shutting it down before it ever got off the ground. The Dems are getting away with this only because they are being allowed to. If you’re not going to make noise whenever wrongdoing sets itself in motion, it is going to go ahead and do its thing.
The same people who denied Hillary the Presidency will deny these clowns the ability to hold office. They are called the American voting informed. The more power you give these Democrats to actually weild power, the more they display their failed ability to use it, which also reveals the bankruptcy of their ideas. Watching them slowly leave office is like watching a puss filled scab heal. Never hide from that kind of pain that does not kill you, just cures and makes you stronger. Unlike Trump, ,,RINOs and Democrats hide from the pain of reality and therefore never heal, then become the walking braindead, and the puss filled scabs who steal your American life force like a scab can steal your union job. Liberal leprosey at its worse and of the kind only Christ can heal.
” a former White House aide on Tuesday claimed she’d heard that Donald Trump lunged at a driver”….did somebody hear she did @##!$$%.. ???
What a stinkin’ louse….
Lizzie’s showing her true colors again by bringing this unvetted woman to the committee. I hope Wyoming voters are paying attention.
This is an interrogation, it is not a trial. If it was a trial there would be cross-examination, there would be rebuttal witnesses, there would be Republicans on the committee picked by the House Minority leader. He did pick Republicans but Nancy Pelosi refused to seat them and instead appointed Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, avowed Trump haters.
What’s fair about this process? Nothing at all.
Did you listen to what Bret Baier had to say? He is the new Mike Wallace. Caputo leans left on many things, but even he reminded Baier more than once that there was no supportive evidence of what the girl said. Reminds me of that first presidential debate when Baier and Megan Kelly made ***** of themselves trying to tear Trump down.
TDS riddled Libocrat plant.
The whole Jan 6th event was/is by design. The leader was Nancy PIGlosi.
#DeathToTheDemoNcratParty
California #Hispanics4TRUERepublicans
Wait for minute! Another hack getting caught lying? If cross examination were allowed with this SHAM committee, there would be zero witnesses.
You mean, another liberal lied in order to tarnish President Trump? And, failed? Surprised I haven’t heard the term “Teflon Don” lately.