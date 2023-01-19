The secret documents scandal surrounding Joe Biden is not only threatening to take down his presidency, it also could potentially widen to ensnare climate czar John Kerry.

The former Secretary of State may soon be dragged onto the hot seat and it has nothing to do with climate change.

The classified document scandal engulfing Biden could bring in Kerry, who through his stepson has ties to Hunter Biden.

Republicans love to torment the former Secretary of State and Massachusetts senator. And they just took over the House and will be closely scrutinizing the president’s son and his business ties to China and Ukraine.

If Hunter Biden somehow is involved in the documents scandal, as some Republicans suspect, that could draw in every Democrat with ties to Hunter and that includes Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz.

The climate czar has previously denied knowing anything about Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian firm Burisma, a claim that Republicans do not believe.

“What would I know about any – no. Why would I know about any company or any individual? No. The answer is no,” Kerry told reporters in Dec. 2019.

But documents obtained by Republican Senate committees on Homeland Security and finance show that the day after Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board, Chris Heinz – Hunter’s business partner – emailed Kerry’s chief of staff to try and “distance himself” from Burisma, according to the Republican Senate report on Hunter Biden.

Kerry’s chief of staff told the Senate committee investigating Hunter Biden that he briefed Kerry on Burisma and sent him press clippings in 2014.

That raises the prospect that Kerry himself and certainly Chris Heinz could be subpoenaed and brought before House committees investigating Hunter Biden.

Kerry was Secretary of State at the time of Hunter Biden’s business involvement with the Ukrainian firm Burisma, which paid Hunter hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees.

Some of the top secret documents recently found in Biden’s Delaware house and garage and in his Washington office have a connection with Ukraine, according to reports. That has raised Republicans’ eyes because Hunter Biden also had access to the Biden home in Delaware.

Republicans are desperate to drag Hunter Biden into a potential criminal probe and would love to somehow involve Kerry, who is notoriously defensive and can be arrogant to press inquiries — whether it’s about his boat or his climate czar payroll.

If the classified documents scandal turns into a criminal matter involving Hunter Biden, watch out — Republicans will be smelling blood and looking to involve other top Democrats.

