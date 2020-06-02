Former Vice President Joe Biden told African-American leaders Monday he would fight institutional racism and re-establish a Justice Department police oversight body if elected president.
Biden made the announcement to political, religious and education leaders gathered at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., to address ongoing protests nationwide. The protests follow George Floyd’s death last week. They were sparked by video showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck nearly nine minutes as Floyd was handcuffed, lying down.
Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck while he was pleading, “I can’t breathe,” and repeatedly said, “mama,” and “please,” according to the criminal complaint. It also included nearly three minutes when Floyd was non-responsive. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday. Three other officers by his side during the incident haven’t been charged.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee listened and took notes before standing to address the crowd. He said, if elected president, he would take action to address “institutional racism” within the first 100 days.
“We’re going to make sure that the economic recovery deals with … institutional racism but also economic structures that need to be fixed,” Biden said.
Biden also said he would put the oversight panel established during the Obama administration to investigate police practices back in place.
The nation needs to “change the way police are trained,” he said.
Joe Biden says he wants cops who have someone running at them with a knife to “shoot them in the leg.” pic.twitter.com/uhtj8gQa6l
— Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) June 1, 2020
Biden added that changing the Senate makeup is also key to addressing racism through policy.
“It’s not enough to win the presidency,” Biden said. “We have to win back the Senate. We have to change the leadership in the Senate. Mitch McConnell cannot remain the majority leader in the Senate.”
Though the group was full of support for Biden, there was also critical feedback, including some saying that under the Obama administration, there was not enough of an economic boost for the community.
One participant also raised concern about his involvement in the 1994 crime bill, which has been criticized for its mandatory minimum sentencing provision.
Biden was also pressed on selecting a black woman as his running mate.
“I promise you there are multiple African American candidates being considered,” Biden said.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Biden spoke with protesters in Wilmington on an unannounced trip unaccompanied by press, but his campaign later posted a photo of him at the protest site.
Shotgun joe, needs some new material. He’s not as funny as he used to be. Now painted himself into a corner to pick a “woman of color” as his running mate. He is unable to pick his own nose, let alone a running mate. The dnc will pick his running mate. He will be lucky to remember her name when he is supposed to call her up on stage.
“Biden made the announcement to political, religious and education leaders gathered at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., to address ongoing protests nationwide.”
The protests are going on in MN. There’s no govt official in AL to protest to. AL has no jurisdiction in MN. AL can’t arrest the cop who killed George Floyd.
There are nationwide RIOTS, not nationwide protests. Protests are legal, riots are not. Protests are a constitutional tool to enhance the Rule of Law. Riots undermine the Rule of Law.
These are coordinated attacks, made to look like spontaneous riots.
Is this the same guy who called Obama “clean”?
The only way he could fight against institutional racism would be to leave the Democrat Party. That is the institution that has codified such conduct after the Civil War and blocked all efforts to pass civil rights legislation. He let the whole monster sized cat out of the bag when he told a black person if he voted for Trump, ‘you ain’t black!’. It was during the last administration that any progress made since the days of MLK were pushed aside to make way for the victimhood by groups, much of it encouraged by the office holders in spite of evidence to the contrary, a false narrative was created that was gobbled up by the willing liberal press and diseminated as the whole truth and nothing but.
Will Joe fight against institutional racism only if he gets elected? He needs to check his own back yard. Didn’t he say you couldn’t go into a convenience store and not hear a strong Indian accent? I have noticed that many people of color, as they like to describe themselves, are the worst racists of all. From those folks it’s all about “white privilege” or supremacy, and they won’t shut up and let anyone get a word in edgewise. Liberal democrats will never be satisfied with any solution. They always keep moving the goal post.
Let’s hope and pray with all our might Joe nor any democrat becomes president!