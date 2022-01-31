Sean Penn has a theory about why men have become “feminized” in American culture: genetics.
The Oscar Award-winning actor and filmmaker was asked to clarify his views on gender roles in a new interview with the British newspaper The Independent.
He said that men in the U.S. had become “quite feminized.”
He added, “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
The 61-year-old father of two was reiterating a previous comment he made on masculinity, which the outlet referred to as his “old school” views.
Earlier this month, Penn told U.K. outlet iNews that he was seeing an “absence of male behavior” nowadays.
He added that he believed that “American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did,” he said. “But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”
During the interview with The Independent, he was asked to clarify his previous statement — and doubled down on his claims.
Penn, who has won two Oscars for best actor — including one in 2009 for his portrayal of the groundbreaking gay politician and LGBTQ rights icon Harvey Milk in the biopic “Milk” — was being interviewed next to his 30-year-old daughter, Dylan Penn, to promote their new film, “Flag Day.”
His answer, the outlet noted, left his daughter “quiet, staring into space.”
Another actor who thinks he is gifted with cultural analysis and political thought.
Rush Limbaugh used to comment on this quite often. There have been, and still are, a number of societal and cultural factors that have contributed to the chickification of men. IT IS NOT A GENETIC PROBLEM, MR PENN.
Says the actor who played Harvey Milk and made out with men and had simulated sex-scenes with men on film.
It was and still is called “ Acting” playing a role in a movie about a real person. That doesn’t define what a persons beliefs are. Sean Penn is correct, culture and feminism has turned young boys and young men into “ sissy pants”! Woman like “ manly men, strong men, the head of the household !
I agree with Sean to a point. America is indeed getting softer and weaker as the years go by. But it’s not genetic. It’s just that our society has matured and is in decline.
Speaking of cowardly DNA, I do remember Penn was supposed to go to Iraq and make himself a human shield against American Aggression. It’s the drugs you take that makes you a coward, the drug of socialism most specifically where you think you are safe by hiding in the center of the social collective, when the wolf comes prowling your neighborhood. These days he seems to go right into the center taking the 4,5,6,7,8 yr. old’s with gunfire, ignoring the fake children in adult bodies tasked with protecting them, who have mentally castrated their men into leaving rather than become servile social experiments to weak women who want all the equal power of being a man,,,,UNEARNED, and no responsibility that goes with it, in a nation whose testosterone level has been proven to be about 40% lower than when we won WWII, and cannot now beat a village of Camel jockey’s, and have to rely on science , computers and missiles to fill in where real men used to tread and conquer.
Amerians are diverse. There is no credible way to determine an American viewpoint with any accuracy. It is important, therefore, that all views are permitted to be discussed openly and unfetteredly on all social media platforms. That is where America and most of the world fails us. The libertarian views are severely censored while “progressive/liberal” views get a free pass. It is time to return to the old-time European outlook: “I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your RIGHT to say it.”
Well old Sean has a point, but he need not look any further than his own ideological brethren on the left for blame. The left wing democrats have been cultivating this emasculation (especially of white males) for decades. He and Bill Maher should not be surprised at what they are seeing (although I welcome their belated partial emergence from the collectivist woke hell hole). It’s why we have Biden and Harris at the head of our government, and boobs like Austin and Milley running the military. If we make it through the next 3 years we will be lucky.
Just another washed up actor that collects money for playing sexually perverse rolls to the lesser intelligent American audiences and thinks his opinion has relativity. You are what you believe therefore he believes acting out perversion is ok as long as it’s just for money. So maybe these feminized men have been watching your roles and are trying to be just like you.