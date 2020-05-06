Police in Michigan are still searching for two suspects in the senseless killing of a Family Dollar security guard who was shot in the head after asking a shopper to put on a mask inside the store.

The deranged customer, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm possession. Her son Ramonyea Bishop, who’s accused of firing the fatal gunshot, and husband, Larry Teague, remain at large.

Friday’s horrific incident began when a Family Dollar employee in Flint got into an argument with Teague over her lack of a face covering, a basic requirement to protect against coronavirus.

The woman responded by yelling and spitting at the victim, 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who then told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her, prosecutors said in a statement Monday.

The suspect left the store, but her husband and son showed up a short time later, confronted the victim and shot him in the back of the head, according to the statement.

Munerlyn, a father of eight who had worked with security for about 30 years, was pronounced dead at an area hospital later that day.

Teague, who’s being held in the Genesee County Jail, appeared before Judge Nathaniel Perry through a video conference Tuesday morning. She said she could not afford a private lawyer and asked the court to impose “an appropriate bond” because she has an autistic son at home.

Perry said he would appoint a public defender to represent her, but he rejected her second request.

“Because of the seriousness of this offense, she will be held without bond,” he told the court.

Teague’s 23-year-old son and her husband, who’s a 44-year-old convicted felon, will be charged with murder and other felonies.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading up to their arrest and conviction.

“The death of Calvin Munerlyn is senseless and tragic and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday. “From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers.”

