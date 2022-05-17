U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Monday blasted those he described as purveyors of “replacement theory,” which he credited with having a strong influence on the 18-year-old perpetrator of a racially motivated mass shooting that killed 10 people and wounded three others Saturday at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.
“First, the victims on Saturday were not targeted at random, nor was this particular grocery store in this particular neighborhood of Buffalo a haphazard selection. It was not. No, this was a racially motivated attack,” Schumer said in prepared remarks on the floor of the Senate Chambers.
Schumer added that he will accompanying President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Tuesday on a visit to Buffalo “to pay his respects to those who died, as well as to visit the families, and visit with local officials still investigating the attack.”
Related Story: Biden to call for gun control, meet victims’ families during visit to Buffalo
He said the goal of the shooting suspect, whom Schumer did not mention by name, was to “kill as many Black Americans as possible.”
“The East Side community where the shooting occurred is strong in faith, and I know it, along with the entire city and region, will overcome this tragedy,” Schumer said.
Schumer noted that years ago he, along with many others, worked hard to bring the store to the East Side community, which was then a total food desert in need of a full-fledged supermarket for its residents.
“I know many in the community shop at that grocery store, whether to buy food on their way home from church or before the Bills games. It’s where people see friends and relatives and catch up on things between errands. It has become a community center,” said Schumer.
“Now I don’t know what could possess someone to bring violence to a place like that. What I do know is that the weekend’s shootings is part of the ugly is part of an ugly pattern, one that dates to the earliest days of this nation,” he continued.
Schumer said the shooter made a deliberate choice by seeking his victims in the most predominantly Black neighborhood in the region. He noted that, online, the suspect proudly professed himself to be “a neo-fascist, white supremacist and anti-Semite,” and that he extensively shared online his embrace of a dangerous ideology known as the “great replacement,” which asserts that a conspiracy exists to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color.
“Not long ago, views like replacement theory were only found in the darkest places in deranged minds. Then they became to be found in hardly-viewed places on the internet and on chat rooms that most Americans never visit. To most Americans, these ideas are transparently repugnant, an affront to our core values,” Schumer said.
In recent years, he said, echoes of replacement theory and other racially motivated views are increasingly out into the open, and given legitimacy by some on the far right, including cable news pundits.
“The message is not always explicit, but we’ve all seen the pattern,” Schumer said.
“Every time MAGA Republicans or pundits vilify … immigrants and call them invaders, every time they falsely claim that millions of undocumented people cast ballots in our elections, every time loud, bigoted voices bemoan the disintegration of an imagined classic America, the subtext is clear,” he added.
Schumer took specific aim at Fox News.
“In a craven quest for viewers and ratings, organizations like Fox News have spent years of perfecting the craft of stoking cultural grievance and political resentment that eerily mirrors these messages found in replacement theory,” he said.
Related Stories: —
Tucker: No race politics is better than others – it’s all poison
Schumer Sees Conspiracy: Fox News, Tucker Carlson, MAGA Repubs Spreading ‘Great Replacement’ Racism
Schumer also mourned the victims of Saturday’s violence.
“We weep, knowing nothing, nothing will ever be able to bring them back,” he said. “We mourn with their families and with their friends, and with the entire community still shell shocked by the shooting.”
___
(c)2022 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Visit The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.) at www.buffalonews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
the left blames EVERYBODY but THEMSELVES.
the left is like a festering blister that never heals it just gets worse.
Worse than a Cancer!
YEa, we at least, can excise Cancer cells..
No, Chuck—you can cram your mud-slinging where the sun doesn’t shine. The blame fully lies with the individual who was holding the gun and willfully choosing to discharge it at innocent people. It was HIS choice and HIS actions alone that deserve any and all blame.
and NOT the gun. It cannot think or shoot by itself. It’s the scumbag using it.
AHH, but to dems, guns are the killers. nOT THE IDIOTS holding them.
Once again, there the Libs go, not letting a tragedy go to waste! Some thoughts:
a) NY acted a raft of those Tough, Common Sense gun laws that the Libs love after the Sandy Hook school shooting (even though it didn’t happen in their state …). Why didn’t they stop this from happening Chuck?
b) the shooter threatened to shoot up his school last year. If law enforcement knew about that threat, why was he even breathing free air Chuck? Why didn’t the cops confiscate his guns? Same f*&#$k up as the Florida school shooter!
c) How come Biden and the Mrs. are racing up to Buffalo to mourn with these victims Chuck? They didn’t bother visiting Milwaukee when that animal mowed down the people at the parade last year.
It is interesting. In Waukesha, the killer’s weapon of choice was a car, the Buffalo killer’s weapon was a gun. The Buffalo’s killer’s weapon plays right into the Liberal agenda of keeping guns out of the hands of innocent and loyal Americans.
Keeping us out of internal combustion driven automobiles already has its own agenda through the impractical New Green Deal. So, you see, no additional gain to be had by making a big deal of the Waukesha killer.
Oh, and the Waukesha killer was also of a Liberal protected ethnic physiology and idolatry.
I’m not saying there’s a race disparity here, but, it is what it is, and they went the way that they did. So…
AND what was the point in pusshing all those red-flag laws, if time after time, we keep hearing how THESE NUTTERS KEEP GETTING let free to get guns legally?
The killer is an individual responsible for his actions. The ideas of others and the weapon are not responsible. In the same way Schumer is responsible for his lies and smears. Freedom of speech is not.
Terrible act of cowardice committed by an admitted racist who set out to kill blacks. My sympathies to the families of the victims.
Of course, the dem-rats jump on it and blame Trump, Fox News, “weapons of war”, and Republicans in general.
I’m sure many people might remember the carnage in Waukesha, Wisconsin when a black man drove through a Christmas parade of white people because he “wanted to kill whites”.
>”Investigators allege Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, turned into the parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21 and swerved the vehicle side-to-side without slowing down as he struck dozens of people. Authorities announced later that night that five people had died.” <
Actually, 6 people were murdered, dozens injured.
I don't recall Babbling Biden making a personal visit to address this black terrorism directed at white people, because it doesn't fit their disgusting, dispicable far-left, lib-tard agenda. Schiff didn't even comment on it, if memory serves me. Odd that they only come out of the woodwork when it's white on black crime, but never have ANYTHING to say when it's black on white crime.
Said “Schiff”, meant to say “Schumer”.
Same difference anyway.
I remember this way:
Schiff is a lying pencil-neck freak.
Schumer reminds me of the Green Goblin, without the charisma.
I remember that with horror, AND HOW QUICKLY THE LEFTIST media silenced that story…
As an independent thinker/voter who holds no alliance to any party let clarified the below a little.
“In a craven quest for viewers and ratings, organizations like Fox News have spent years of perfecting the craft of stoking cultural grievance and political resentment that eerily mirrors these messages found in replacement theory,” he said
Change Fox News with cnn; change replacement theory wth crt. Guess what, this hits it right on the head
“What I do know is that the weekend’s shootings is part of the ugly is part of an ugly pattern, one that dates to the earliest days of this nation,”
No, Chuck, it actually goes back to when Cain killed his brother Abel. There have always been evil people who do evil things, like when BLM or Antifa or any other number of hateful terrorist groups riot, kill and destroy the lives and property of others.
It’s sickening to see how much violence and hate on the left is covered up or given a free pass, or blamed on conservatives which had nothing to do with it. (I’m not saying there are no bad people on the right, but each person must be held accountable for their own actions.)
AND NOTE< they only call out hate from we conservatives, WHILE CELEBRATING THE HATE on their side..
Schumer is such a scum bag. It is the democrats that created and promoted the “replacement theory”. It is their political strategy for allowing open borders to future democrat voters, and when pressed they can’t even present a logical defense otherwise. What’s even more frustrating is there are so many dumbazzes in this country who vote that fail to understand this simple political fact.
When foreign nationals enter your country illegally they are invading, hence illegal aliens are invading the USA, this is just a statement of fact. The Demorats have been pushing the illegal alien invasion of our southern border and they are the ones pushing the racial divide in the USA.