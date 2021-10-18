The Supreme Court Monday issued two unsigned opinions applying qualified immunity to disputes over alleged excessive use of force by police officers, reversing lower court decisions that allowed the officers to be sued for their on-the-job conduct.

There were no recorded dissents in the two cases, both of which involved police officers responding to domestic disputes where women or children were allegedly being threatened by adult men.

The decisions come amid a simmering debate about the doctrine of qualified immunity, which prevents government officials from being sued for violating citizens’ rights while reasonably doing their jobs unless the breached rights are “clearly established in the law.

Supreme Court Issues Rulings in Favor of Qualified Immunity

The doctrine of qualified immunity appears to be under attack from many directions, but the Supreme Court is standing strong by its doctrine.

In a pair of decisions today—Rivas-Villegas v. Cortesluna and City of Tahlequah v. Bond—the Supreme Court, without any registered dissent, summarily reversed rulings by the Ninth Circuit and the Tenth Circuit, respectively, that had held that officers were not entitled to qualified immunity.

