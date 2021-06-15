In the latest effort by the progressive-left to cancel all things good and fun, a New Jersey public school will remove the names of all holidays from the district’s calendar to be “more inclusive.”
Randolph Township Board of Education will now call holidays “days off.”
“If we don’t have anything on the calendar, we don’t have to have anyone be hurt feeling or anything like that,” board member Dorene Roche said before the vote, per the Daily Caller.
Holidays including Thanksgiving, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Christmas will be stripped from the calendar.
“I don’t think really it is the board’s responsibility to be naming these holidays. Either take them off or just adopt whatever the federal and state governments are doing,” board member Ronald Conti said.
The board claimed that they made the decision to remove holiday names after receiving feedback from the community. However, as of Monday morning, over 2,400 people signed a petition calling for the board and the district’s superintendent, Jennifer Fano, to resign.
“Jen Fano and all of the Board of Education have disgraced our community and clearly do not have the best interests of our children in anything they do,” the petition states. “They represent everything that is wrong in education today and are completely incompetent in every aspect of their role.”
The petitions goal is 2,500 signatures.
Let’s extend this process to cancel the names of the school board members as well.
The board and the district’s superintendent, Jennifer Fano, need to resign. As well as the school principles.
Golly! The federal government and states designated many of those holidays. Hence the term “National Holiday”.
If kids can’t celebrate history neither should federal or state workers (Including teachers!) or elected officials. Let’s see how politicians and union members like that idea.
We should vote on any school board named holidays.
I have a great idea, the communist school boards should be “canceled” and replaced by Conservatives. Problem solved!
When it comes to the deranged, dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral, traitorous Democrats, NOTHING is beyond their insanity.
The Left’s Chutzpah Knows No Bounds
The definition of “chutzpah.” It’s someone killing his parents and then falling on the mercy of the court on account of his being an orphan.
THIS IS INSANE IDEA!!! ANYONE who wants to live in the country needs to accept our holidays as they are.. THEY chose to live here… These are our holidays… they should NOT be canceled out…. WHAT ABOUT AMERICAN’S RIGHTS??? Do Americans NO longer matter!!!! it’s really looking that way… Our country is being torn apart … our worse enemies are within…. OUTRAGEOUS!!!!
This has got to stop and regular people need to stand up to these idiots. If we don’t, the US won’t be recognizable in a few years.
When a school board, or a California prosecuting attorney, or any elected official acts to change American values, however, we should rise up together and vote their butts out of office
Time to cancel funding.
lets drop this school district on a deserted island soooo they can be inclusive with themselves and will need not worry about any holidays anymore.
In the early 80s there was a spoof program called QUARK where Captain Quark went around the galaxy picking up space garbage baggies from important ships. The show was prophetic. It had Jean/Gene, A transmute that changed from male to female quite often. A plant that talked, Betty and Betty the clones, (the double mint girls) and a horney robot. All their “holidays” were just numbers. “Let’s celebrate Number 11.” When it was produced, it was meant to be stupid and absurd. Now it is mainstream. No wonder the North Korean girl says the Ivy League schools make North Korea look sane.
Someone please save these idiots from themselves…