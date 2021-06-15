In the latest effort by the progressive-left to cancel all things good and fun, a New Jersey public school will remove the names of all holidays from the district’s calendar to be “more inclusive.”

Randolph Township Board of Education will now call holidays “days off.”

“If we don’t have anything on the calendar, we don’t have to have anyone be hurt feeling or anything like that,” board member Dorene Roche said before the vote, per the Daily Caller.

Holidays including Thanksgiving, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Christmas will be stripped from the calendar.

“I don’t think really it is the board’s responsibility to be naming these holidays. Either take them off or just adopt whatever the federal and state governments are doing,” board member Ronald Conti said.

The board claimed that they made the decision to remove holiday names after receiving feedback from the community. However, as of Monday morning, over 2,400 people signed a petition calling for the board and the district’s superintendent, Jennifer Fano, to resign.

“Jen Fano and all of the Board of Education have disgraced our community and clearly do not have the best interests of our children in anything they do,” the petition states. “They represent everything that is wrong in education today and are completely incompetent in every aspect of their role.”

The petitions goal is 2,500 signatures.

The post School Board Cancels Holidays, Removes All Names from Calendar to Be More ‘Inclusive’ appeared first on Human Events.

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.