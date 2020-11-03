Florida deputies arrested a woman Friday after she damaged a 2020 President Donald Trump campaign sign on private property saying she was an anarchist.

Tonya McRae, 42, was arrested Friday and faces charges of criminal mischief and providing a false name to law enforcement, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was passing near Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane when he spotted McRae striking a campaign “Women for Trump” sign on the southwest corner of the intersection, which was filled with multiple campaign signs, according to the Flagler County arrest report. The signs were reportedly next to a “no trespassing sign.”

The deputy asked McRae what she was doing to which McRae responded she was “tired of the lies,” and explained that she was attempting to remove and destroy the signs.

The “Women for Trump” sign was badly damaged; another “Trump-Pence” sign was damaged in places where McRae was hitting it. The cost of damage was about $200, FCSO said. When a second deputy arrived and asked what was happening, McRae calmly told him she was an anarchist and the sight of the signs made her “snap,” according to FCSO body cam footage.

The deputy informed McRae that damaging private property was a crime, but McRae said it wasn’t against the law if the signs violated her rights and said Trump was a liar, and a misogynist and it was her duty to remove the campaign signs, according to the arrest affidavit.

McRae provided a false name to deputies, until deputies informed her doing so was illegal, at which point she cooperated. McRae was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

“Emotions are high this election season but it is almost over,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Overall, the community has done a good job being respectful of the beliefs and opinions of others. Please continue to do so. We have had sporadic reports of vandalism and theft of political signs by all parties. Remember that it is illegal to damage or steal campaign signs in the same way that it is illegal to damage or steal someone else’s property. The best way to show your opinion is by voting tomorrow, not destroying property.”

