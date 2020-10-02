The insufferable John Roberts, Fox News, demanded that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany give him ‘a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection’ regarding white supremacy.

McEnany had just read multiple quotes from President Trump, delivered on different dates, that clearly showed he is against racism and is not a white supremacist. See it for yourself in video below:

Clearly, quotes from the president were not enough for Roberts who continued to demand that Kyleigh denounce what Trump has denounced repeatedly.

Roberts remained in a snit on the White House lawn even after the briefing was over.

This is really wild pic.twitter.com/s3SST25Q68 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 1, 2020

Could this be the real reason that Roberts became so angry?

.@johnrobertsFox I would refer you to your wife’s reporting from 21 hours ago… accurate reporting I cited in the White House Press Briefing. https://t.co/dV3Hzp1UaI — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 1, 2020

“Just now: ⁦[Donald Trump]⁩ tells me he DENOUNCES white supremacists,” Phillips reported Wednesday, tagging ABC News and, notably, her husband, John Roberts.

And just last week Trump did this: Trump $500B Black America plan designates KKK, Antifa as ‘terrorist organizations’ as reported by Robert’s own network, Fox News.

President Trump’s plan for Black America designates the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations and calls for making lynching a national hate crime, while pledging to increase access to capital in Black communities by nearly $500 billion, Fox News has learned.

Robert’s performance today showed not only his bias, not only his lack of professionalism but also his ignorance of events, even when they are as close to home as his own workplace.