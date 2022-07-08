Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to leave by a back door at a Washington, D.C., restaurant when pro-abortion protesters showed up while he was eating, Politico reported.
The incident at Morton’s The Steakhouse occurred Wednesday night and was confirmed by the news outlet.
The restaurant chain issued this statement to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protesters while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.
— Read more at Newsmax
We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women.
— ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 7, 2022
DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details!
We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7
— ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022
What else do these lawless groups have planned?
People often say "they are coming for us next," specifically about LGBTQIA+ rights.
They are coming for us NOW.
Also, Ginni Thomas is an insurrectionist. #InvestigateGinniThomas @January6thCmte @downrightimp @LiteraryMouse pic.twitter.com/9mX5UNfpl3
— Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) July 8, 2022
It's @now____or_never! We're going to #ShutDown the Congressional Baseball Game! https://t.co/PJwQndx8X0 #NowOrNever #getclimatedone
— ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 6, 2022
—-
“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Right out of Maxine Waters playbook that tells people to get up front and close, harass them, follow them, and get right in their political opponent’s faces,,,,,She is oh so confident there will be no similar retaliation upon her own person, because in order to access her head and face, they would have to lift up the back of her skirt where her brains also reside. Democrat attackers fail to realize Newtons 3rd law, that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Conservatives however are known for their unequal ability to get the job done. Joe’s impending impeachment will prove that to be a new law of the land, and a warning to all liberals who stray from the rules of fair play. Saul had slain his thousands, but David tens of thousands. Saul took his advice from the witch of Endor, whose part today is currently taken by people like Pelosi.,Waters and their squads of AOCs. David followed the words of the great Shepherd, and wanted for nothing.
It’s time some of the more courageous Conservatives shoved it right back at them, especially trash like Rep. Watters.
Come on morons—the man is entitled to go out for a meal/
Any of you liberal baby murderers harass either me or mine and I promise you it’ll be the last stupid thing you’ll ever do. And you better hope that God has mercy on you because I sure won’t.
Agree. The Marxist woker libs will find out what it means to have the last supper.
The left and their minions have no sense of shame, they are poor losers and even worse winners because they are a snake in the grass that will strike at anything that moves.
Although it’s dispicable to harass cabinet members or congress people and the harassers should be arrested, there is an actual Federal law against harrassing judges and justices. Where are the Feds? Oh that’s right, it’s not a crime if it’s commited against your political opponents. How fast would the Feds step in if the liberal justices were being harassed by conservatives?
The lib protesters don’t worry about federal laws there in DC since the whole place is run by the left wingers. You’re right in that if the tables were reversed and it were the libs that were being harassed the cops would be there and throw the whole bunch in jail. This is but one more reason why we should purge every democrat from our government while we still can, otherwise they will destroy our constitutional republic. Start this November and vote against all democrats on the ballot, then do it again in November 2024. With them gone maybe it would be possible to correct their damage and get this nation back on the right track.