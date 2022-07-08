Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to leave by a back door at a Washington, D.C., restaurant when pro-abortion protesters showed up while he was eating, Politico reported.

The incident at Morton’s The Steakhouse occurred Wednesday night and was confirmed by the news outlet.

The restaurant chain issued this statement to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protesters while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.

We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 7, 2022

DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts DM us with the details! We'll venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they're still there 30 mins after your message. https://t.co/xXWZ5JZiE7 — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) July 8, 2022

What else do these lawless groups have planned?

#ImpeachClarenceThomas People often say "they are coming for us next," specifically about LGBTQIA+ rights.

They are coming for us NOW. Also, Ginni Thomas is an insurrectionist. #InvestigateGinniThomas @January6thCmte @downrightimp @LiteraryMouse pic.twitter.com/9mX5UNfpl3 — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) July 8, 2022

