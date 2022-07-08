Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to leave by a back door at a Washington, D.C., restaurant when pro-abortion protesters showed up while he was eating, Politico reported.

The incident at Morton’s The Steakhouse occurred Wednesday night and was confirmed by the news outlet.

The restaurant chain issued this statement to Politico: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protesters while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.

— Read more at Newsmax

—————————–

—————————–

What else do these lawless groups have planned?

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Rating: 2.6/5. From 11 votes.
Please wait...