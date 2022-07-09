A cultural affairs writer says a school district in Illinois used last month’s “LGBTQ+ Pride” events to do more than push lessons on sexual orientation and gender studies.

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 also recognized Latnix Heritage Month and Black Lives Matter at its School Week of Action. Laurie Higgins of the Illinois Family Institute calls it an example of leftist incrementalism — grasping for one area of control after another.

“It’s just such an outrage what’s going on,” she tells AFN. “We used to be talking primarily about high school, then it started moving into middle school, and now it’s in elementary school and pre-K.”

As the left-wing indoctrination continues in America’s public schools, Higgins warns that such curriculum mandates will continue getting approved nationwide for a long time to come.

“I don’t think we’ve reached the end of liberal states passing laws, like Illinois has and California has, that are mandating that schools have to teach gender ideology to children,” she submits. “But we’re not even close to stemming this in states.”

Fox News notes that under the new curriculum, preschool students will learn about the pride flag and be introduced to words like “gay,” “lesbian,” and “queer.”

