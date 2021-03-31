As we continue to face a blatant crisis at the southern border, there is evidently a double standard, where migrants are not being held to the same expectations as American citizens specifically when it comes to Covid-19.

Not only are thousands of illegal immigrants being released into the United States without any testing or precautions in place, they are also able to attend in-person school in the same communities where American children are stuck at home.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond announced Monday that the San Diego Board of Education will send teachers to the San Diego Convention Center to provide in-person learning for children staying there, BizPacReview reports.

“We have 130,000 kids who haven’t been allowed in a classroom for over a year in the San Diego United School District,” Desmond said in a tweet. “It’s great that there’s in-person learning for the unaccompanied minors from Central America, but I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity for in-person teaching.”

Students in the county currently only have the option to attend school online. Though, the website states that students are expected to move into a hybrid model on April 12.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) hit the nail on the head: “Everyone should be angry that we are now providing in-person schooling for migrants while millions of American students are still locked out.”

A spokeswoman for the school district told Fox News that the teachers are volunteers.

“The San Diego County Office of Education is providing the educational program for the unaccompanied migrant children who will be staying at the San diego Convention Center through July. All children in California, regardless of immigration status, have a constitutional right to education. We also have a moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children,” the spokeswoman said.

“The educational program will include English language development and social-emotional learning opportunities. The teachers who are participating in the program are doing so voluntarily, and the program is following a COVID-19 screening protocol based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Indeed, school closures have taken a toll on American children more than anyone thought possible. A CDC study found that across the country between April and October of 2020, the percentage of emergency room mental health visits increased by 24 percent for those between the ages of five and 11, and 31 percent for those between the ages of 12 and 17, Business Insider reports.

Instead of opening the border, Biden and team-left should focus on opening schools, if not for anything else, for the kids.

