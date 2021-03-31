As we continue to face a blatant crisis at the southern border, there is evidently a double standard, where migrants are not being held to the same expectations as American citizens specifically when it comes to Covid-19.
Not only are thousands of illegal immigrants being released into the United States without any testing or precautions in place, they are also able to attend in-person school in the same communities where American children are stuck at home.
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond announced Monday that the San Diego Board of Education will send teachers to the San Diego Convention Center to provide in-person learning for children staying there, BizPacReview reports.
“We have 130,000 kids who haven’t been allowed in a classroom for over a year in the San Diego United School District,” Desmond said in a tweet. “It’s great that there’s in-person learning for the unaccompanied minors from Central America, but I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity for in-person teaching.”
Students in the county currently only have the option to attend school online. Though, the website states that students are expected to move into a hybrid model on April 12.
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) hit the nail on the head: “Everyone should be angry that we are now providing in-person schooling for migrants while millions of American students are still locked out.”
A spokeswoman for the school district told Fox News that the teachers are volunteers.
“The San Diego County Office of Education is providing the educational program for the unaccompanied migrant children who will be staying at the San diego Convention Center through July. All children in California, regardless of immigration status, have a constitutional right to education. We also have a moral obligation to ensure a bright future for our children,” the spokeswoman said.
“The educational program will include English language development and social-emotional learning opportunities. The teachers who are participating in the program are doing so voluntarily, and the program is following a COVID-19 screening protocol based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Indeed, school closures have taken a toll on American children more than anyone thought possible. A CDC study found that across the country between April and October of 2020, the percentage of emergency room mental health visits increased by 24 percent for those between the ages of five and 11, and 31 percent for those between the ages of 12 and 17, Business Insider reports.
Instead of opening the border, Biden and team-left should focus on opening schools, if not for anything else, for the kids.
The post San Diego Migrant Children to Receive In-Person Learning As Local Students Remain Locked Out appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The smell of the teachers unions is the smell of a garbage pit. Hypocrites, along with the communist politicians, who are in bed with the teachers unions. Money talks, doesn’t it?
Free food, medicine and hotel rooms, Free USA Vacationing, in person teaching, hot and cold running maid service and room service from taxpayer funded Border Control agents,,, if Biden keeps this up legal Americans will be forced to give up their citizenship just in order to get equal treatment under the law,,,,or in this case, the Biden inspired Democrat party lawlessness. In-Person-Learning no doubt is right out of the Alinsky book “Rules for Radicals” or how to overwhelm the system and take over a self-governing people and turn them into dependent tax slave useful idiots.
Hundreds of children are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents every day, with the number of minors in federal custody topping 18,000 by Thursday 3/25/2021. 🙄
#1. What is the cost to our taxpayer to feed, house, cloth, medical treatment and now educate these illegal immigrants. When our own citizens are NOT even allowed in school. Even our disabled Veterans who fought for our country are NOT treated this good. 🙁 🙁 🙁
#2. Does this look like a Socialist Democrat Party rule that is looking out for the interest of the United States?
Or does it look like the Socialist Democrat Party is only looking out for itself and buying future illegal voters?? 👿 👿 👿
What irks me off about all those being shoved into those hotels, is HOW ******* MUCH its costing WE THE TAX victims.. it was estimated (by fox) that based on the #’s, and the cost, that it equates to 71 THOUSAND A YEAR, being spent on each and every illegal alien.
I KNOW WORKING CLASS FOLK< WHO barely rake in 45k a year….
Better to know nothing than be schooled by a union teacher……box of rocks, fence post or tree stump has more sense
Yea Grizz, These (so-called) teachers of today will fix their gord. Time they’re finished with them, the illegal invaders will be fleeing America.
They’ll be brainwashed into believing the DNC are their new gods/masters.
Not only are thousands of illegal immigrants being released into the United States without any testing or precautions in place, they are also able to attend in-person school in the same communities where American children are stuck at home.
As long as the Republican Party remains silent this leftist attack on America will continue unabated.
WHICH goes to show, NONE OF THE damnable GOP can be trusted anymore.
Now its clear who the teachers union cares about…and sadly, the teachers. I say put these kids on a bus and send them back, and put these “caring” teachers on the bus with them as they clearly are un-American if they put the needs of illegal trespassers ahead of American citizens.
EVERY TAX payer in San diego, needs to SUE THESE teacher unions, not just for Dereliction of duty, but for FRAUD…
Love the fact that it is being reported that these teachers are “volunteering without pay” to in-person teach these children. That is complete bullcrap. These teachers are still receiving paychecks to park their butts in a chair and allegedly “zoom teach” children because they fear for their lives because of COVID. So, I guess, in person teaching a group of untested and possibly COVID positive migrants is okay dokey…..no fear as long as they can stick it to American children and the tax payers who are responsible for their salaries.
COMMENTDefund the schools!!!
Defund the PUBLIC SCHOOLS that employ these selfish and money-hungry people.
DEFUND the unions!!!
There’s method in this madness and madness in the method. It will be easier to indoctrinate those who have no experience in what was a free and open American society with all the woke, socialist, radical, dogma the Democrats are trying to foist on the country. They will learn all the racism, sexism, genderism and socialist politics to be good Democrats when they vote!
So, San Diego’s teachers are too frightened to provide in-class instruction to the district’s students because of fear of being infected with COVID-19 but are quite willing to provide in-person instruction to COVID-infected migrant children. This is just one more example of the left’s disgusting hypocrisy and virtue signaling.
Deport the democrats
AFTER stripping them all of their citizenship AND PROPERTY!
Wow talk about racism !
TO ME it’s outright TREASON.. Putting illegal INVADERS, ahead of Tax paying american citizens.
Soon the immigrants will take your home , hope your happy with your new Pedo Joe and cameltoe Harris !
In washington they already did.. When they booted out that foster family, of SEVEN, to house 20 illegal invader kids.
Perhaps parents of citizen children need to bring their kids to some ‘center’ and ask that they be educated. Since there are no protocols regarding COVID for those entering illegally those people who don’t wish to receive the vaccine and are against the ‘passports’ (show me your papers) ought to exit the US and then reenter illegally.
The whole thing is a farce of the most dangerous kind. I feel sorry for the parents and students who want in person schooling and are slapped in the face with this craziness. I’m sure that the teachers aren’t doing it out of the goodness of their heart…and if they are why do they care more about children who are here illegally than the kids whose parents PAY their salary?
Personally I think it might be a plan to indoctrinate the kids rather than actually help them.
WELL of course it is indoctrination. As is most teachings going on in the public schools for years now.
O.K. Libercrats, tell me how this is good for America! Biden has broken every campaign promise he made and now his actions are kicking Americans in the teeth! How does any of this resemble common sense? What are our children to do when held back to educate children of other countries while observing the disregard Biden’s administration has for the plight of once-working Americans?
This is Nazism at its best! The Nazis used this tactic to indoctrinate German youth to hate Germans of Jewish faith. The difference in what Hitler and the Nazis did was they indoctrinated their own youth, the new liberal wave waking in the Democrats is using foreign children to bolster the hate, and evil Democrats have for conservative Republicans. If left unchecked, liberals will decimate conservatives just as Nazis eliminated Jews in Germany and surrounding countries. It is not too late to change the tide of destruction! Elections are but two years away and conservatives need to get off their collective arses and vote liberals out-of-office!
HOW?? THE DEMS and rinos control the election offices!! HE WHO COUNTS the votes, matters MORE than those who we the people vote for…