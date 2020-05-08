SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio City Council has approved a resolution ‘combating hate speech’ in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg proposed the resolution, citing hate crimes, discrimination and aggression against Asians and members of the Jewish community across the country.
It states that COVID-19 is a public health issue, not a racial, religious or ethnic one, and that the use of terms such as “Chinese virus” or “Kung Fu virus” encourages hate crimes against Asians. The resolution also says the Jewish community has been targeted with blame and conspiracy theories about spreading COVID_19 and profiting from the virus.
Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms "Chinese Virus" and "Kung Fu Virus" as hate speech and "all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation". pic.twitter.com/jV6tKnQrRD
— Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020
This is NUTS. SA City Council behaving like a lefty college faculty lounge, triggered by Chick-fil-A & the words “Wuhan virus.” If they want to investigate someone, start with NYT & CNN who both repeatedly (and rightly) referred to it as “the Chinese coronavirus.” #NoSpeechPolice https://t.co/a10BZAvleQ
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2020
“There’s not room for discrimination or hate when we see it, so we shout it out collectively that San Antonians, as a community, will not tolerate it,” said Nirenberg.
This is an excerpt from KTSA.
“Chinese virus” or “Kung Fu virus” IS NOT hate speech. Just because some politician says it is.
COVID-19 did start in China and are descriptive terms.
You may not like it but we in this country have “Free Speech”
Amendment I
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
This is NOT the same as hollering FIRE in a crowded theater, where people could get killed by the panic.
“This is NOT the same as hollering FIRE in a crowded theater, where people could get killed by the panic.”
Which brings up the question:
WHY is it legal for the media to AGGRESSIVELY LIE ABOUT RACIAL ISSUES UNTIL THEY INCITE RIOTS?
As to the whole “hate speech” thing…
Amendment VI:
In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense.
FORCE it to a Jury Trial and make sure all your Friends and relatives, as well as their friends and relatives, go to
fija.org and LEARN THE POWERS OF THE JUROR in Americans Legal System of laws.
fija.org
More politically correct “Divide and Conquer” Democrat Socialist arrows used to quiver the thoughts of the American Strong and aimed at the heart of American unity. I on the other hand ,demand that American freedom loving words like “Democrat” be removed from their self-described “Democrat Socialist” media manipulating opining’s, because it falsely defines what American was designed to be and denigrates the people left in the failed Democrat party that still remember who designed them, and where their freedoms arise from. If the word Chinese cannot be linked with the word Virus, then the word “Democrat” definitely can no longer be linked to American, or even their very party. Being correct is always better than being politically correct,
I guess they no longer teach the saying “sticks & stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me”….come on people stop being such wussies.
Citizen Control, Patrol
The systematic destruction of the First Amendment. This will never hold up in the Supreme Court. Ship the trash in the San Antonio City Council to North Korea, where they belong. These liberals are going to push, we conservatives too far and these liberal sissies are going to get run over and have their you know what handed to them.
So – the First Amendment has been repealed in San Antonio? Indianapolis has become a police state? Barbers are being jailed for cutting hair? What country am I living in?
Sounds to me pilgrim, it’s getting time to arm up & take back America.
These are a bunch of idiots. San Antonio needs to remove them from office ASAP. There is such a thing as free speech, and when words are determined to be illegal, it is also an illegal law. This would not stand a constitutional challenge.
What were the people of San Antonio thinking when they voted for these idiots ?
Another one of those absolutes that is absolutely stupid. If I call you a (insert offensive language) you won’t die. If you catch the virus, you might.
the ‘government’ of San Antonio is worried about the covid-19 issue?
WHY?
Population 1,986,049
Over 65: 223045
Confirmed cases: 1,761
Deaths: 53.
53 OUT OF A POPULATION OF, EFFECTIVELY 2 million PEOPLE?
what ‘PANDEMIC?\”?
those numbers don’t rise to the l;eve of either “Outbreak” or “Epidemic”….
Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map