SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio City Council has approved a resolution ‘combating hate speech’ in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg proposed the resolution, citing hate crimes, discrimination and aggression against Asians and members of the Jewish community across the country.

It states that COVID-19 is a public health issue, not a racial, religious or ethnic one, and that the use of terms such as “Chinese virus” or “Kung Fu virus” encourages hate crimes against Asians. The resolution also says the Jewish community has been targeted with blame and conspiracy theories about spreading COVID_19 and profiting from the virus.

Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms "Chinese Virus" and "Kung Fu Virus" as hate speech and "all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation". pic.twitter.com/jV6tKnQrRD — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

This is NUTS. SA City Council behaving like a lefty college faculty lounge, triggered by Chick-fil-A & the words “Wuhan virus.” If they want to investigate someone, start with NYT & CNN who both repeatedly (and rightly) referred to it as “the Chinese coronavirus.” #NoSpeechPolice https://t.co/a10BZAvleQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2020

“There’s not room for discrimination or hate when we see it, so we shout it out collectively that San Antonians, as a community, will not tolerate it,” said Nirenberg.

This is an excerpt from KTSA.