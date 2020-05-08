The horrendous entanglement of leftist Democrat deceit, revolving around the phony “Russian Collusion” scam of the past three years, is collapsing on a daily basis. As it does, the real depths of Democrat corruption and fraud are becoming inescapably evident.

This was no botched or misguided investigation. It was a deliberate effort by out-of control government offices to overthrow the election of President Trump. As such it exceeds any standard of criminality and should be pursued as such.

Per this May 7 Report on Breitbart.com:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted to the House Intelligence Committee in July 2017 that he was not aware of any direct evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

From the start, the Mueller kangaroo court was made up of hardcore Hillary supporters who, by their political alignment, were known to be unscrupulous and wholly capable of abusing official power and flouting the law. As such, they were an affront, not only to Trump Administration members whom they had targeted, but to every decent and honest American.

More importantly however, their actions pose a threat to justice itself in this nation. Unless they are rooted out in their entirety, and every guilty party held to full account under the law, justice itself in America may be irreparably damaged.

