Veteran newsman Sam Donaldson declared Tuesday that Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden “doesn’t have what it takes” to beat President Trump.

The former ABC News White House correspondent, who shocked the journalism world last month after endorsing Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, weighed in on the Democratic primary race on MSNBC before the first polls closed on Super Tuesday.

“Before I joined Mike Bloomberg, before he got into the race, I gave money to Joe Biden,” Mr. Donaldson, who covered the White House during the Reagan presidency, said. “He’s a nice guy, but I think he doesn’t have the fire in the belly. I think he doesn’t have what it takes to get in a knife fight in the back alley with Donald Trump — taught by Roy Cohn to win at any cost, no matter whether it’s legal, no matter whether you hurt anyone, no matter if you try to never concede a point.

“I don’t think Joe’s the guy,” he added.

Mr. Donaldson went on to argue that Mr. Bloomberg is “the guy” to beat Mr. Trump, particularly because of his record as New York City mayor.

His comments came the day before Mr. Bloomberg announced he was ending his campaign after an embarrassing Super Tuesday performance. The former mayor told supporters Wednesday morning that he would be throwing his support behind Mr. Biden.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]