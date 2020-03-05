Hillary Clinton is doubling down on calling President Trump an “authoritarian in training” who hasn’t gotten a single thing right during his presidency.

“I stand by this assessment,” the twice-failed presidential candidate tweeted Wednesday afternoon. She was referring to a tweet quoting her from an interview a day earlier.

I stand by this assessment. https://t.co/AcaLi3LdQG

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 4, 2020

On Tuesday, Mrs. Clinton told NPR’s Audie Cornish that the president is “an authoritarian in training” who wants to undermine the rule of law, “destroy our institutions” and “set us against each other.”

“What has Donald Trump gotten right politically?” Ms. Cornish asked the former secretary of state.

“Nothing,” Mrs. Clinton answered. “Nothing.”

After @HillaryClinton calls President Trump an "authoritarian in training," @nprAudie asks her what he has gotten right. "Nothing," she says. "Nothing." — David Gura (@davidgura) March 3, 2020

“From the very first day, I had hoped he would be better than I feared,” she said. “When I sat on that platform for that inauguration and I heard the speech he gave, which was divisive, violent language — the carnage in the street, setting Americans against one another — I just could not believe it.”

Mrs. Clinton’s comments came before Super Tuesday’s results, in which former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the new front-runner.

“The hand wringing is just not necessary,” she said in her interview. “I see this as signs of a vigorous Democratic Party. I see this as the energy that we need to take the fight to Donald Trump and try to elect Democratic senators and hold the House and everything else that so many people are working hard to achieve.

“I am more energized and more ready to take on what I consider to be the forces that are trying to tear this country apart from, frankly, both the right and the left,” she said. “I am sick of divisiveness and destructiveness in our politics. I am sick of getting nothing done.”

