South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that President Joe Biden’s response to the war in Ukraine “projects weakness” while calling on the president to resign.
Noem, who made her comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., said Biden’s “poor decision making” will “drag America into another needless war,” according to a transcript of her speech published by the Argus Leader.
She said that a “strong” president would restart the Keystone XL pipeline, reopen federal lands for oil and gas drilling, and revoke bans on oil and gas leases in the Outer Continental Shelf.
“That’s just common sense. But sadly, almost every major institution in our society today has been compromised against common sense, truth and freedom,” Noem said.
South Dakota, though not among the top oil and gas states, produced about 1 million barrels of oil in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Moyle Petroleum, a gasoline and diesel wholesaler based in Rapid City, has been among Noem’s top campaign contributors in the past, according to Open Secrets — a non-partisan campaign contribution watchdog.
“These ‘experts’ are the same crew who brought us mask mandates and vaccine mandates. They ignored science and trampled civil liberty. They preach critical race theory. And they’re driving inflation that steals wealth, especially from poor and younger families,” Noem said in her speech.
“Violent crime is surging in cities and disproportionately hurting minority families. No one should ever forget the disaster in Afghanistan.”
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also commented on the Ukraine war during his CPAC speech Friday after saying that Democrats are leading the United States toward “Marxism” after hitting out at “cancel culture” and COVID-19 restrictions, the Miami Herald reported.
“The people of Ukraine are inspiring to the world. You have 70-something-year-old men, elderly women, younger children taking up arms, prepared to sacrifice everything,” Rubio said. “It reminds you how valuable freedom and liberty is.”
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
Only Biden can touch an American Institution designed to be Supreme like our Court, and turn it mediocre with the stroke of a pen, but that is pretty much what he has done to everything he has touched so far. Just ask our generals in the military, ask the unaided Ukrainians now fighting for their lives, or ask our agents on the border with Mexico, or our people at the gas pump. Hey Joe, WE THE PEOPLE don’t get up each day and ask ourselves, each morning ” What Can we do today to be equally mediocre, or just plain equally inferior in social equity?” ,,,The new Democrat ideology of becoming as WOKE and awake as sleepy Joe, the headless horseman of the Democrat party whose Brains are SLEEPY and Hollow, where Katrina is not the name of Ichabod Crane Biden’s new girlfriend, but the name of the next Biden created American political Hurricane he meets unprepared and unable to tame.
“A voice is heard in Ramah,(Kyiv) weeping and great mourning, Rachel weeping for her children and refusing to be comforted, because they are no more.”
‘A voice is heard in America, Europe and the Ukraine, weeping and great mourning, weeping for their lost energy independence, now dependent upon the Devil named Putin, because Joe gave it away for nothing,,,, or did he? Just how richer has his family got since he took office and gave away our energy to Putin?
The column above states what we Conservatives already know, Biden is weak, Biden is woke and the Democrats are leading us into communism on a fast track!
We the U.S. have been manipulated into having the corrupt, demented, traitorous, puppet president F. Joe Biden as our misleader. This F. Joe Biden will take orders from anyone who will pay him.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, immoral, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people,
increase Taxes and cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonest, corrupt, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Everything with this administration has been and will continue to be ‘too little, too late’! The interests of the people, the electorate, the voters are not as important as following the pragmatic dictates of the radcal left to whom he is beholden for his election to the office of President. We know this to be true from his very first day when issued all those executive orders without so much as a meeting or concensus with Congress or the states affected. Does that sound a bit Putinesque?