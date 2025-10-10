(The Center Square) – The Israeli government has approved a ceasefire as part of the first phase of the peace plan with Hamas.

The deal comes ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, as Israeli hostages are set to be released and U.S. troops are to deploy to the region.

As part of the Israeli government signing off on the deal and implementing an immediate ceasefire, the U.S. will send around 200 troops to the Middle East to oversee the ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to multiple reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered remarks during a government meeting to approve a framework for hostage releases.

Netanyahu was joined by Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has played a pivotal role in negotiating deals in the Middle East, most notably the Abraham Accords.

Netanyahu praised the Trump administration for leading the negotiations to bring home the remaining surviving Israeli hostages, as well as the return of the deceased.

“We are at a momentous development. In the last two years, we’ve fought to achieve our war aims. And a central one of these war aims is to return the hostages. All of the hostages, the living and the dead. And we’re about to achieve that. We couldn’t have achieved it without the extraordinary help of President Trump and his team, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner,” said Netanyahu. “And for the benefit of these families who will finally get to be with their loved ones. And I want to thank you on their behalf, as well as on behalf of the people of Israel. Thank you.”

Per the 20-point deal proposed by Trump last week in Washington during a meeting with Netanyahu, the hostages are to be released within 72 hours of Israel approving the plan. As part of the deal, Palestinian prisoners will be released in return.

The first phase of the peace plan approved by Israel and Hamas brings the region one step closer to ending the two-year war that began after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

Last week, Trump hosted Netanyahu at the White House, where the pair announced the 20-point peace plan between Israel and Hamas with an emphasis on releasing the remaining Israeli hostages.

In a Truth Social post Wednesday night, the president led with that portion of the deal.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon,” the president posted.

As part of the deal, Israel would be required to withdraw their troops to “an agreed upon line.”

Trump touted the first phase “as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

“All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen,” the president wrote.

Trump also said he would likely travel to Egypt to oversee the finalization of the deal.

The 20-point plan, which Trump proposed to end the war in Gaza, calls for a “terror-free zone” in Gaza, redevelopment of the territory, and the return of all Israeli hostages, including the dead, within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement.

To oversee the success of the plan, the president says that if it’s accepted, he will lead it.

“Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the ‘Board of Peace,’ which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair,” according to Trump’s plan.

“This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal, and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza. This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment,” the plan continued.

The plan underscores that Hamas will have no role in the governance of Gaza, adding that regional partners will “ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations.” It also ensures that Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.

The deal comes as the president is expected to arrive in the region over the weekend with an invitation to address the Israeli Knesset. Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting on Thursday that he plans to address the Knesset.