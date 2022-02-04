The Republican National Committee (RNC) took a rare step on Friday to censure two GOP lawmakers in the House of Representatives for their participation in a Democratic dominated House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an overwhelming voice vote by committee members gathered for the general session of their winter meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, the RNC rebuked Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. The resolution also states the RNC will “no longer support them as members of the Republican Party.

The RNC, in its resolution, argued that Cheney and Kinzinger are “participating in a Democratic led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

– Read more at Fox News. (The original story is below)

———————————

Who disagreed? The anti-Trump RINOs, of course.

Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 4, 2022

The RNC is censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they are trying to find out what happened on January 6th – HUH? — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) February 4, 2022

———————————

As members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) gathered Thursday in meetings closed to reporters, the most-discussed — and by far the most controversial — item of business at their winter meeting was a resolution to censure Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

RNC sources told Newsmax the initial measure called for Cheney and Kinzinger to be expelled from the House Republican Conference, but it was toned down to a simple censure resolution.

The measure would be voted on by the Resolutions Committee on Thursday and then debated and voted on by the full RNC at its session Friday.

– Read more at NewsMax

———————————

I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what. (2/2) https://t.co/HtgFzrCipd — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 4, 2022

———————————

RNC censure resolution against Cheney and Kinzinger advances

The Republican National Committee is set to vote on a resolution Friday to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The RNC’s resolution committee unanimously passed a motion to censure the two Republican critics of former President Donald Trump on Thursday over their activity on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, CNN reported. Kinzinger and Cheney, who hail from Illinois and Wyoming, respectively, have both defended their actions in response.

– Read more at the Washington Examiner