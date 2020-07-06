Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleaded with the public to end violence in the city after an eight-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend.
Secoriea Turner, 8, was shot Saturday night near a Wendy’s restaurant that’s become a focal point of anti-police brutality protests that followed the death of Rayshard Brooks on June 12.
“Enough is enough,” Bottoms said during a press conference on Sunday. “Enough is enough.”
Police said in a statement that Turner, her mother and an adult friend were in a vehicle that was attempting to enter a parking lot where demonstrators had illegally barricaded. They were confronted by armed individuals and gunfire began, authorities said.
Turner later died at a hospital.
Bottoms said at least two people in the group shot at the car, and appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
“If you know who did this, please turn them in,” she said. “These people are a danger to all of us.”
There have been more than 75 shootings in the last few weeks, including two other fatal shootings from Saturday night. Bottoms warned the violence may harm the protesters’ movement demanding police reforms and racial equality.
“This random, wild, wild west shot ’em up because you can has got to stop. It has to stop. You can’t blame this on the police officer, you can’t say this is about criminal justice reform — this is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an eight-year-old baby in the car. For what?” she said. “It’s simple: We got to stop this. We’re doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also urged anyone with information to contact police.
“Our hearts absolutely break for this precious life senselessly taken,” he posted to Facebook.
Police have offered a $10,000 reward, and said one of the shooters was dressed in black and the other wore a white T-shirt.
“You Can’t Blame This On Police” And it is for that reason that they don’t care.
“There have been more than 75 shootings in the last few weeks”
Let me see if i understand this… Black Lives Matter, sooooo…….. kill more blacks ?
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S.. In 2018, there were ~4,800 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from “Black Lives Matter” and prominent members of the African-American community?
Mayor, this is your fault… When all of this mess started you were on television talking crap to Trump and now there’s no to bail your dumb *** out…
Only BlackLootersMatter. Everyone else is expendable.
Yes enough is enough, I invite everyone to do some research, the last 40 some mayors of Atlanta have ALL been democrat, anyone see a pattern here, democrat controlled cities are the ones having problems, they create their own problems and tell us they know best how to help the minorities, sadly people fall for it.
Mayor, your a disgrace to Your city. Democrats always blame someone else for their mistakes. Hope the president call.up.the military. All of these blue states officials needs a military lockdown. You let blm destroy. They only care about is destroying. Gutter rats. Uneducated fools getting paid by the Democrat party and Soros.
Hey Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, you finally figured out, that “Enough is enough.”????? Why didn’t you put a stop to the looting and rioting, when it first stated???? That is because you are lawless and you condone the violence and now an innocent eight year old child is dead. Bravo, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in essence you are nothing but a criminal, who is responsible for this child’s death!!!!!!!!! You are liberal scum and liberal cancer personified, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.