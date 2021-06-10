Sen. Mitt Romney is helping to lead the effort to salvage stalled infrastructure talks, telling reporters Tuesday the discussions are “in a good spot” and could yield a long-sought deal to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges.

The Utah Republican told reporters in the Capitol Wednesday a handful of GOP senators negotiating an infrastructure package that could attract Democratic support expanded to about eight or nine lawmakers, signaling increased support in the Republican conference.

While the group had been working on a deal for months, their efforts had received little media attention compared to Biden’s negotiations with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who was given the blessing of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnnell (R-Ky.) to negotiate on behalf of his caucus.

Bipartisan groups push new infrastructure plan after Biden-Capito talks fail

Two bipartisan groups of lawmakers — one in the House and one in the Senate — are moving forward with compromise infrastructure proposals of their own after President Biden ceased talks with Senate Republicans and gave Democrats the green light to proceed without them.

In the Senate, a group of eight members including Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) met Tuesday evening to continue their negotiations on a potential infrastructure deal valued at around $900 billion.

