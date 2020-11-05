Authorities said at least 30 people have been arrested overnight in Portland, Ore., and New York City amid protests that erupted in response to the U.S. presidential election.

At least 10 people were arrested Wednesday evening in downtown Portland where a demonstration was declared a riot as police were pelted with projectiles, storefronts were smashed and ATMs were damaged.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the National Guard to assist local law enforcement with combating the widespread violence.

Police said a man arrested for throwing a molotov cocktail at officers was in possession of a loaded rifle, several ammunition magazines, an improvised explosive device, a knife, cans of spray paint and was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates when he was detained.

Commercial-grade fireworks, hammers and at least one gas mask were also obtained from those arrested, authorities said.

The National Guard was activated for the first time tonight in Portland at the #antifa riot. In the past six months of rioting, the governor refused to bring in the National Guard. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/A3Rcrjkbov — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Large crowd of antifa black bloc smash up businesses in downtown Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bHC9vUhgVt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Restaurants have been hit hard by both COVID restrictions & months of riots in Portland. The Lovely Rita restaurant was smashed up by antifa tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/8KxbSYoQDZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

Loaded rifle seized in arrest. Deputies arrested a man believed to have thrown a Molotov cocktail at PPB officers. Deps. seized a rifle w/ a full magazine. They also recovered add'l magazines, commercial grade fireworks, a knife & spray paint cans. Arrest info to come later. pic.twitter.com/8kERARSSQw — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

The demonstration of some 350 people formed in the North Park Blocks of Portland before marching downtown and was declared a riot after the violence erupted, police said.

“Unified command has given messages to the crowd over loudspeaker, informing the crowd that we support their right to freedom of speech, but not to engage in criminal activity,” Kevin Allen of the Portland Police Bureau said in a recorded statement. “If you engage in criminal activity you will be subject to citation or arrest.”

In New York City, police said more than 20 people were arrested, accusing them of attempting to “hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan.”

The New York Police Department said on Twitter that officers had confiscated weapons such as knives and M80 fireworks while attempting to disperse a demonstration.

“We appreciate and value the importance of freedom of speech,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Our top priority is and always will be safety.”

Approx. 400 activists marching through the Village protesting the system, NLG legal observers in tow. “No more presidents,” they chant in unison. https://t.co/1yq0vpPUHY pic.twitter.com/xjJxdlWqQg — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Hundreds of New Yorkers from the Protect The Results coalition marched down 5th Avenue within the past hour demanding that all the votes be counted in the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Photo: Sue Brisk @beafree pic.twitter.com/TcSWCkyfI4 — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) November 5, 2020

NYPD arresting protestors from Wash Sq after forcing their way into crowd at Christopher St & Greenwich. “Start grabbing them, they’re collars,” an officer shouts. LRAD is now deployed. https://t.co/9EB9GpHADs pic.twitter.com/woFvsqab2m — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Arrested protestors at Leroy & 7th lead chants from inside a prison van. “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA!” pic.twitter.com/kBP5Fvvzyx — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Jail support update: it's likely that today's arrestees will be taken to more than one precinct for processing; scanners and folks OTG say NYPD is still out and about in large numbers, in various vehicles. Organizers for today's Abolition Plaza march shared this note on IG: pic.twitter.com/0ygXdrBK7N — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.