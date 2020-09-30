Chris Wallace’s moderation of the first presidential debate left a lot to be desired, with critics renewing calls for podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan to handle an upcoming event between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.
Minutes after Tuesday night’s debate ended, Rogan’s name was trending on Twitter with supporters saying he could have handled the night’s proceedings far better than Wallace, who struggled on multiple occasions to keep Trump and Biden from bickering and interrupting each other.
GOPUSA Editor: Before the debate Chris Wallace said: “If I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night, people will say, ‘That was a great debate, who was the moderator?’”
“Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace,” Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon wrote in a tweet shared by the president.
Chris Wallace owes @realDonaldTrump and the American People an apology after the way he conducted himself tonight!
— Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) September 30, 2020
If you still can't figure out why the American public doesn't trust the media… just rewatch Chris Wallace's performance tonight…
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 30, 2020
Tonight, Joe Biden made it clear that if he’s elected he’s prepared to perpetually lockdown the American people, shut the economy down again, and make sure schools stay closed. That statement alone makes it worth fighting every day between now and November 3rd.
— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) September 30, 2020
Basement Biden talks about the wrong son…😳🤪
Then admits Hunter had a drug problem! 😳
Trump hits a raw nerve with Loser Joe! pic.twitter.com/nApDscoU3Q
— Santa Surfing (@SantaSurfing17) September 30, 2020
https://t.co/sgXAEojqjj pic.twitter.com/lzWOUbQ5MV
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
Let me let you all in on a little secret. Trump was the strongman in that debate.
But I do agree that he actually saved Joe Biden from making bigger gaffes when he got confused.
Not as much as Chris Wallace though, who played the role of guardian angel to Biden in times of need
— Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 30, 2020
Donald Trump is protecting America like Chris Wallace protected Joe Biden tonight.
— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 30, 2020
Trump himself appeared to believe Wallace was too biased, tweeting out an image of him“vs.” both the Fox News host and Biden shortly after the debate.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
Rogan also posted about the debate on Instagram, saying: “You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,’ you need @johnmccarthymma,” referring to the former mixed martial arts referee and current fight commentator.
Rogan previously stated on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ that he would be willing to host a presidential debate if Trump and Biden both came to Austin, Texas (where he now resides) and the event could be four hours long with no breaks.
Trump has stated he would be willing to participate, but many Biden supporters have said such a debate should not happen as Rogan is too supportive of the president – even though he’s criticized him heavily, and did not vote for him in 2016.
A poll released by the Hill-HarrisX found that 69 percent of the 900-plus respondents would be “more likely” to watch a debate if Rogan hosted.
And a Change.org petition calling for a Rogan-moderated debate has gained over 280,000 signatures (of the desired 300,000) in just over two weeks.
RT
(c) 2020 Yerepouni Daily News. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Bubble Gum Joe” needs to return to the basement. Poor thing he doesn’t know whether to chew gum or scratch his ***. Biden clearly has shown that he does not respect the position of the Presidency. President Trump next time just stop interrupting and let Biden trip on his own d%ck.
I like how Biden kept telling Trump to go back to his bunker. As if Trump was the one hiding. Then alternately he told him to go back to his golf course.
Um… Joe, the golf course is about as much of a wide open space as you can possibly get and not be in the wilderness. It’s the exact opposite of being in a bunker. Which is it Joe? Does Trump shiver in his bunker (like you do, or a chihuahua would) or does he frolic around on the golf course?
Someone said last evening that President Trump was debating two opponents and that was Chris Wallace and Biden. That’s an accurate assessment of the debate. Chris was terrible as moderator, but then I have never liked him on Fox anyway because he is far from conservative.
If Chris Wallace had shut up during some of the critical moments when the president was pushing Biden, the truth about what the real agenda of the left would have come out on national T. V. And the president interrupted during critical moments too, but Wallace chiming in didn’t help either.
I would love for Rogan to moderate the debate next time, but there is NO WAY the Marxist Dems are going to allow Joe out of the basement to do a four hour debate, BUT the debates should be lengthened, no doubt about that.
BIden was extremely disrespectful of the president when he called him a “clown.” The president is a representative of the people of the USA and when he calls the president a “clown.” He is calling the people of the USA “clowns” as well, which is what he and his leftist buddies really think about America in the first place.
All of this said and those who believed the president interrupted too much. That may well be, and I agree to a point, but President Trump has been absolutely misrepresented by the entire Dem/Leftist crowd from the very day he became president.
Honestly, I think ANY “Right-Wing” (radio talk-show host) would do a WAY BETTER job than Chris Wallace did!
For a while, there, I thought it was a 3-way debate, with Chris as one of the candidates.
Then, again, there were times I thought Chris was channeling Candy Crowley!
I’m trying to be as objective as I can here. Both candidates interrupted each other but Trump interrupted more. I could see why though. He was asking Joe the tough questions the Press should have asked him. Unfortunately we don’t have a Press. We have the Media.
It was crystal clear that Wallace had no control over the situation. He’s no Judge Judy. They were both ignoring him and talking over him.
If it was me I’d be a time Nazi. You have 2 minutes to respond and that’s it. I’d also start with a list of topics and then show the topic on a little board in front of me. If they veer off-topic I’d press a blue light instead of interrupting them. Red light means you’re out of time. I’d also have the power to cut their mics if they get out of control and make them agree to that up front.
Also it looked to me like Trump was interrupting Joe more than Joe was interrupting Trump. I would have someone count that all up. Whoever was interrupting least, I would start the question with him (Biden). Then I’d give the other guy (Trump) a chance to respond, but give him 2 minutes minus the amount of time he spent interrupting.
This would stop the interruptions real fast. Biden gets 2 minutes. Trump gets 30 seconds to rebut. And if Biden interrupts that, I’d give Trump some extra time, with Biden’s mic cut.
For “say whatever you want” time, I’d let each guy speak with the other one’s mic cut. Again, I’d make them both agree to all this beforehand. And I’d have digital counters right there where everyone can see. If Trump is interrupting, his counter starts. Same with Biden. If your counter goes over 1:30 you don’t get a rebuttal. Period. You already had it when you shouted the other guy down.
I don’t care who interrupted more. It was a **** show and it’s mostly Wallace’s fault. Expect the next two to be even worse. Media should NOT be conducting these debates.
I do agree with you about cutting mics except I would not leave that in the biased ‘moderator’s’ hands. Set up the mics to automatically shut off at the end of the allotted time for each candidate. Maybe Wallace could be trusted to push a button to start the time but definitely not to turn off the mic.
The only heartening thing is that Mike Wallace was getting called out as the hack he is from both sides. Now that’s unity!
Trump walked on stage PISSED OFF. To me it makes no difference because he has my vote.
He has to let dum-bo-joe talk. joe will sound like his tongue is falling down the stairs.
He will hang himself if Trump will just let him!