Chris Wallace’s moderation of the first presidential debate left a lot to be desired, with critics renewing calls for podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan to handle an upcoming event between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.

Minutes after Tuesday night’s debate ended, Rogan’s name was trending on Twitter with supporters saying he could have handled the night’s proceedings far better than Wallace, who struggled on multiple occasions to keep Trump and Biden from bickering and interrupting each other.


GOPUSA Editor: Before the debate Chris Wallace said: “If I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night, people will say, ‘That was a great debate, who was the moderator?’”

“Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace,” Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon wrote in a tweet shared by the president.

Trump himself appeared to believe Wallace was too biased, tweeting out an image of him“vs.” both the Fox News host and Biden shortly after the debate.

Rogan also posted about the debate on Instagram, saying: “You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,’ you need @johnmccarthymma,” referring to the former mixed martial arts referee and current fight commentator.

Rogan previously stated on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ that he would be willing to host a presidential debate if Trump and Biden both came to Austin, Texas (where he now resides) and the event could be four hours long with no breaks.

Trump has stated he would be willing to participate, but many Biden supporters have said such a debate should not happen as Rogan is too supportive of the president – even though he’s criticized him heavily, and did not vote for him in 2016.

A poll released by the Hill-HarrisX found that 69 percent of the 900-plus respondents would be “more likely” to watch a debate if Rogan hosted.

And a Change.org petition calling for a Rogan-moderated debate has gained over 280,000 signatures (of the desired 300,000) in just over two weeks.

