Chris Wallace’s moderation of the first presidential debate left a lot to be desired, with critics renewing calls for podcaster/comedian Joe Rogan to handle an upcoming event between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden.

Minutes after Tuesday night’s debate ended, Rogan’s name was trending on Twitter with supporters saying he could have handled the night’s proceedings far better than Wallace, who struggled on multiple occasions to keep Trump and Biden from bickering and interrupting each other.



GOPUSA Editor: Before the debate Chris Wallace said: “If I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night, people will say, ‘That was a great debate, who was the moderator?’”



“Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace,” Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon wrote in a tweet shared by the president.

Chris Wallace owes @realDonaldTrump and the American People an apology after the way he conducted himself tonight! — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) September 30, 2020

If you still can't figure out why the American public doesn't trust the media… just rewatch Chris Wallace's performance tonight… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 30, 2020

Tonight, Joe Biden made it clear that if he’s elected he’s prepared to perpetually lockdown the American people, shut the economy down again, and make sure schools stay closed. That statement alone makes it worth fighting every day between now and November 3rd. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) September 30, 2020

Basement Biden talks about the wrong son…😳🤪

Then admits Hunter had a drug problem! 😳

Trump hits a raw nerve with Loser Joe! pic.twitter.com/nApDscoU3Q — Santa Surfing (@SantaSurfing17) September 30, 2020

Let me let you all in on a little secret. Trump was the strongman in that debate. But I do agree that he actually saved Joe Biden from making bigger gaffes when he got confused. Not as much as Chris Wallace though, who played the role of guardian angel to Biden in times of need — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump is protecting America like Chris Wallace protected Joe Biden tonight. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 30, 2020

Trump himself appeared to believe Wallace was too biased, tweeting out an image of him“vs.” both the Fox News host and Biden shortly after the debate.

Rogan also posted about the debate on Instagram, saying: “You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,’ you need @johnmccarthymma,” referring to the former mixed martial arts referee and current fight commentator.

Rogan previously stated on his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ that he would be willing to host a presidential debate if Trump and Biden both came to Austin, Texas (where he now resides) and the event could be four hours long with no breaks.

Trump has stated he would be willing to participate, but many Biden supporters have said such a debate should not happen as Rogan is too supportive of the president – even though he’s criticized him heavily, and did not vote for him in 2016.

A poll released by the Hill-HarrisX found that 69 percent of the 900-plus respondents would be “more likely” to watch a debate if Rogan hosted.

And a Change.org petition calling for a Rogan-moderated debate has gained over 280,000 signatures (of the desired 300,000) in just over two weeks.

