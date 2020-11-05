Former Gov. Chris Christie sharply rebuked President Donald Trump’s claims early Wednesday morning that a “major fraud” was at hand in the election and that he had won over his Democratic rival despite millions of votes left uncounted.
Christie, a friend and an adviser to the president, made the remarks on ABC News shortly after Trump delivered the speech at the White House.
“I talk tonight now not as a former governor, but as a former U.S. Attorney. There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight. It just isn’t. All of these votes have to be counted,” Christie, a news analyst for the network, said.
“I disagree with what he did tonight,” he said. “There comes a point where you have to let the process play itself out before you judge it to have been flawed, and I think by prematurely doing this, if there is a flaw in it later, he has undercut his own credibility in calling attention to that flaw.”
Christie added: “I think it’s a bad strategic decision. It’s a bad political decision.”
Trump told his supporters that “we did win this election” despite a handful of states not yet being called and that a “major fraud” was at hand. He also said his campaign will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
“We want all voting to stop,” the president said, even though voting has stopped and what’s happening now is only the continued counting of votes. “We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them.”
Biden, meanwhile, told his supporters he believed he was “on track” to win but asked them to “be patient” as the counting goes on.
Matt Arco
chris christie is a advertising blimp for the democrats.
I remember this. It was just before the election in 2016 and Christie was kissing Obama’s butt for hurricane aid and talking about what a great job Obama did.
“There’s just no basis to make that argument tonight”
You’re an idiot, Christie. It’s a statistical impossibility to “find” several hundred thousand legit ballots, all for Biden. This happens every election cycle, and every time 100% of all these “found” ballots are always 100% for the Democrat. Many times, including this year, there are more ballots than people in the district.
There’s no legal way this could happen.
I think we can discredit the loser Chris Christie.
Christie was not trusted by Jared Kushner President Trumps son-law for good reasons….We are now seeing why,
Just like Anthony Scaramucci!
President Trump does not give up it is not in his mind set.
He will follow this through to the end and will be our 46th President!
The corrupt elitist system could not stop President Trump with the FBI , CIA , IRS , etc from winning the last Presidency & after four years of constant attacks from the same DOJ , FBI , CIA , IRS, etc they could not impeach him or stop him from getting a massive amount of his agenda done…….So why should we believe he will not be our next President.
He can and he will.
What a putz!
Christie has demonstrated, over and over, he’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer!
could never trust anyone from jersey.
“….I think by prematurely doing this, if there is a flaw in it later, he has undercut his own credibility in calling attention to that flaw.”
Well, that would be YOUR problem, not his.
So the Hindenburg didn’t explode after all…because we knew hydrogen was volatile.