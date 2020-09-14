LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police deployed tear gas on a crowd of people protesting early Monday after an officer shot and killed a man in Pennsylvania while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lancaster following the shooting death of Ricardo Munoz, 27, on Sunday afternoon. The crowd formed outside the police station, where the department stated multiple buildings and government vehicles were damaged by demonstrators.

Munoz was fatally shot after coming out of a home and chasing the officer with a knife, police said. Body camera video showed the officer fire several shots at Munoz, who then falls to the ground.

Munoz was awaiting criminal trial on four counts of aggravated assault before he was shot dead yesterday. He also had previous charges of stalking, harassment and criminal trespassing. – The Daily Mail

Video of the incident begins at 1:21.



The officer was placed on administrative leave, according to local news outlets.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office was leading the investigation. District Attorney Heather Adams acknowledged the protests in a news release late Sunday and called for calm.

“We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods,” Adams stated.

BLM rioters are aggressively pounding on the police station in Lancaster, Pa. in response to the police shooting of a Latino man who charged at a cop with a knife. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/j4mZFSrkEx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

Portland tonight? Nope. Lancaster, Pa. Rioters use dumpsters as street blockages against police. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/KkKFlHlrRp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

BLM rioters pick up bricks from the ground to break windows of the Lancaster, Pa. police station. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/XFYk591xz0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

BLM and black bloc rioters in Lancaster, Pa. start a street fire after spending hours attacking cops and the police station with projectiles. They rioted because a cop killed a Latino man who charged at him with a knife. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/4V3AjrMSWp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

As for the use of “chemical munitions” against protesters early Monday, the police department said in a statement that the crowd was given several warnings to disperse before the gas was deployed.

BLM rioters in Lancaster, Pa. continue fighting police outside the precinct in response to the police killing of a knife-wielding man earlier in the day. Cops begin using crowd control. pic.twitter.com/1NoITjtF4R — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

The crowd “failed to follow the instructions,” police stated, adding that items including glass bottles, gallon jugs filled with liquid, parts of plastic road barricades and more had been thrown at officers.

