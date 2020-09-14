Colin Kaepernick blasted the NFL Sunday, questioning how the league can claim to support the “Black Lives Matter” movement while he claims it is “still actively blackballing” his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid.
Reid, a defensive back who set two Carolina Panthers records last year, still finds himself out of the league as a free agent just like Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since 2016, when he began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.
“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick tweeted Sunday.
Reid knelt alongside Kaepernick during the anthem while with the 49ers in 2016, and he continued the protest the next season. Kaepernick and Reid both filed a grievance against the NFL, the free agents alleging the league’s owners were colluding to prevent them from playing again. That case was settled out of court.
Although Kaepernick hasn’t played in four years, his impact can still be seen throughout the league when many players still kneel in protest during the anthem. Two 49ers, running back Jerick McKinnon and wide receiver Richie James, were both spotted apparently kneeling or squatting during the anthem at Levi’s Stadium before their game against the Cardinals.
Reid, a Pro Bowl safety drafted by the 49ers in the first round in 2013, signed with Carolina as a free agent after the 2017 season and played well the past two seasons. But, no team has shown any real interest in the 28-year-old Reid this off-season.
While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to consider signing Kaepernick this summer, he also signaled that the league will support players’ right to peacefully protest.
Kapernick, though, said he doesn’t see the proof of that when the league can’t find room for Reid, who had more tackles (120) and sacks (4) in 2019 than any Panthers safety had recorded in a single season before him.
The NFL has yet to react to Kaepernick’s social media post Sunday.
are they playing football? i did not notice!
Screw Krapernick, and the NFL, What`s with this black Anthem since when two mouths ago. The NfL is nothing more than a BULL **** political wing of the Democratic party. A bunch of corrupt SOB. That don`t have the balls to stand up for their country. Disrespect our Flag, and I will never watch the NFL again.
That goes for all those chicken **** teams that want to disrespect our Country ,our Flag and our Anthem.
So Kaepernick who started all this BLM Tom foolery insisting that only things and people black count, why would he object to black balling, were we supposed to White ball him? Can’t have it both ways but they keep trying.
This would be completely laughable were it not so serious.
The NFL appeased BLM which is one of the deadliest mistakes ever, but then with Roger Goodell at the helm, I never expected better anyway.
Bottom Line: The NFL was emotionally blackmailed. They fell for the Marxist spiel hook, line and sinker and because of this, they will find it increasingly harder to extricate themselves from the mess they have created. They snubbed the American people who paid big bucks to to be entertained by spoiled football players who kneeled to the flag and created their own anthem. Others like Carrie Underwood got her big bucks for the opening of the NFL season, and she too capitulated to the BLM for the money. So much for the “All American Girl” she used to sing.
You have disrespected the American people who have paid big bucks to be simply entertained by a football game, but you politicized yourselves, and instead of rallying around the flag of freedom, stood up for the USA, stood up for freedom, and kneeled to God in prayer for those who have gone before, to give you that freedom which you never appreciated nor were grateful for, you find yourselves in an untenable position. Good luck with your new spokesperson Colin Kapernick and enter now, Eric Reid. Kapernick owns you, and he knows it.
Blackballed? How about Ray Rice? My belief is that Ray Rice should have been allowed to compete again years ago, but pressure from left wing groups prevented that. He was blackballed on B. Hussein Obama’s watch.
A locker room cancer has been removed…
All these underprivileged millionaire ball players should be thankful that they are not like us privileged white people, we have to get up every morning work an eight hour shift and all the overtime we can get to be able to provide for our family and maybe have a little left over to afford to watch a ball game once in awhile. If we were to protest and display such ignorant and abusive conduct at our work site we would be on the street looking for work. Not one of these so called black heros every served this country. The oppressed in this country are not black, white ,brown or any color of their skin, the oppressed are the ones that are to lazy to work and expect the government to provide for them no matter their skin color. I was raised a sharecropper’s son in Texas along some of the best black people to ever live, who loved this country and worked hard, sent their sons to serve in the military , served God and was proud to be an American, The core of BLM are anarchist, as they proclaim , Anti American, anti established government of the people and for the people. BLM’s Goal is to overthrow the government. The Billionaire owners of the sports leagues in this country will support any of these programs to protect their investments, but remember what happens if the privileged White folks quit attending and watching these games . Money talks, Bull **** walks.
When a sport becomes political,
it is no longer about the unbiased sportsmanship, it is about politics.
Nancy Pendejo Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and No Mo-Joe Bumbling Biden are proud of this destructive political Con.
Liberal Democrat philosophy: “Rule or Ruin”.
But everywhere the Democrats do rule, they have Ruined. 🙁
Shut up, Kaepernick. You have lost your right to have a voice in ANYTHING.
Wonder if mom and dad are proud of him? He didn’t have a problem living in white privilege growing up.
Who Cares! Maybe the next C-19 stimulus bill will get him an extra $300.00 per month from unemployment!
Ha! Ha! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving league. Goodell, the owners and all of the NFL have kissed Kaepernick’s butt all over the media. What will they do for an encore since that didn’t make him love them?
I continue to boycott all professional sporting events until they begin showing respect for America.