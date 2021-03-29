Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, appeared to claim credit for the decision to quickly develop vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday – in comments that are sure to anger Donald Trump.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the comment in an interview with CNN for a special, diving into the details of America’s pandemic response.
‘When I saw what happened in New York City, almost over-running of our healthcare systems, and that’s when it became very clear that the decision we made on January 10 to go all out and develop a vaccine, may have been the best decision that I’ve ever made with regard to intervention as the director of the institute,’ Fauci said.
Fauci’s remarks seemed to gloss over the key role played by pharmaceutical companies and Operation Warp Speed – the Trump administration’s program to manufacture, test and deliver vaccines to the public in record time.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Fauci spreads new COVID fears, demands children wear masks
Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing for face masks and sweeping vaccinations of children, although they face almost no risk from COVID-19.
On Sunday, Fauci said children must not be allowed to play together without face masks until they are fully vaccinated. He claimed children can get infected and spread the coronavirus, despite dubious evidence of the asymptomatic spread.
– Read More at One America News
