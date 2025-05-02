(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump kicked off Friday morning announcing his administration is revoking Harvard University’s tax exemption status.
In a Truth Social post, the president hit out hard at the prestigious Ivy League university.
“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” the president posted to his social media site.
The move comes after the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in taxpayer-funded federal grants to the school after it refused to comply with the administration’s demands to reform student activities and programs they claim have “egregious records of antisemitism or other bias.”
In turn, the university announced that it filed a suit against the Trump administration, claiming that the administration was violating the school’s First Amendment rights.
This is a developing story.
Harvard is a Democrat Party Hate supporting university that teaches hate of Christians and the Jewish people.
Apparently Harvard University thinks it is above the U.S. Constitution and the Law.
No school or university can engage in hate and violent actions against another because of their race or religion.
Well they certainly can no longer claim an exemption as a religious institution like they were founded as. The University motto is “Veritas” which is Latin for Truth,,,something they abandoned decades ago when they abandoned the God of Creation and embraced the God on Consumption, which today no longer goes by the name of Lucifer,,,Just the Federal Government who when run by Democrats is supposed to be the true source from whom ALL our blessings flow and worshipped as the entity to turn to in times of personal crisis, lest the real God of Creation regain this postion and the Country might turn back to being Great Again. They chop the word “Veritas “on their emblem into VE RE TAS , like they chop God’s real truth from whole cloth into tattered sheds of reality.
” it filed a suit against the Trump administration, claiming that the administration was violating the school’s First Amendment rights.”,,,,as if their American First Amendment rights give them a blank check to spout TREASON, against the Creator and his American chosen people who like the chosen Israeli’s seem to lose their way from time to time but get called back home to their original Truths that set them free of the Great Consumer they really worship, and the deceptions they and their media use to enslave our hearts and minds to their corruptions of the Truth, always displayed and reflected in the corruptions of their minds which become the cause of the corruptions of their bodies and bodies of any government entity they lead astray.
Free speech and sponsored speech are not the same. Speak all you want. I dont want to pay for it.