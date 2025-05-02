(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump kicked off Friday morning announcing his administration is revoking Harvard University’s tax exemption status.

In a Truth Social post, the president hit out hard at the prestigious Ivy League university.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” the president posted to his social media site.

The move comes after the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in taxpayer-funded federal grants to the school after it refused to comply with the administration’s demands to reform student activities and programs they claim have “egregious records of antisemitism or other bias.”

In turn, the university announced that it filed a suit against the Trump administration, claiming that the administration was violating the school’s First Amendment rights.

This is a developing story.