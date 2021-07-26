Billionaire and inventor George Soros recently provided a generous donation to a racial justice organization that supports defunding the police.

The Hungarian-born American philanthropist donated $1 million to the Color Of Change PAC on May 14, according to records from the Federal Election Commission.

The PAC refers to itself as the ‘nation’s largest online racial justice organization,’ calling for ‘divesting from and dismantling the systems that unjustly harm Black people.’

Soros routinely backs Democratic congressional candidates and attorneys general, and has made a string of financial contributions toward groups or candidates that advocate for defunding the police.

Read more at the Daily Mail

Read more at the Washington Examiner