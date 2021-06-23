Senate Republicans on Tuesday used their filibuster power to block debate on Democrats’ sweeping federal elections bill, dealing a fatal blow to one of President Biden’s early major agenda items.

The measure failed in a 50-50 vote along party lines. However, even without Republicans’ use of the filibuster, the bill would have failed to pass as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted to advance to debate but said he would vote against the measure unless a number of changes were made.

“This is a battle for the soul of America,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said. “We will keep fighting until we succeed.”

Ahead of the vote, a number of Democrats acknowledged that the test vote to advance the so-called “For the People Act” was sure to fail in the face of solid Republican opposition. The measure would have needed to garner 60 votes to advance.

The Republic Is Preserved – But The Democrats Will Try Insurrection Again

Republicans have saved this country’s two-party political system. At least for now. The power-hungry Democrats won’t give up easily, though. They’ll redouble their efforts to set themselves up as an unchallengeable political force that rules rather than governs.

With Sen. Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans in the 50-50 Senate voting against moving forward with the “For the People Act of 2021,” the Democrats’ plan to put elections under federal rather than state and local authority was shelved Tuesday. It was the proper ending for legislation that should have never been written.

Of course, the Democrat-media cabal swears that the defeat is a disaster for the country, the bitter end of democracy. They’ve screeched until breathless that without the bill, the U.S. would be a swamp of “voter suppression.”

‘A Jim Crow era in 21st Century’: Biden accuses Republicans of ‘voter suppression’ after Senate GOP blocked his voting rights bill and accuse him of the ‘biggest power grab bid in US history’

Joe Biden on Tuesday night accused Republicans of supporting ‘a Jim Crow era in the 21st Century’ after every single Republican in the Senate voted against an electoral overhaul bill.

In a Senate test vote on Tuesday, Democrats failed to get the For The People Act through. Republicans had said it was a federal takeover of voting.

‘A Democratic stand to protect our democracy met a solid Republican wall of opposition,’ Biden said.

‘Senate Republicans opposed even a debate — even considering — legislation to protect the right to vote and our democracy.’

