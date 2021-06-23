Senate Republicans on Tuesday used their filibuster power to block debate on Democrats’ sweeping federal elections bill, dealing a fatal blow to one of President Biden’s early major agenda items.
The measure failed in a 50-50 vote along party lines. However, even without Republicans’ use of the filibuster, the bill would have failed to pass as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted to advance to debate but said he would vote against the measure unless a number of changes were made.
“This is a battle for the soul of America,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said. “We will keep fighting until we succeed.”
Ahead of the vote, a number of Democrats acknowledged that the test vote to advance the so-called “For the People Act” was sure to fail in the face of solid Republican opposition. The measure would have needed to garner 60 votes to advance.
– Read more at National Review
The Republic Is Preserved – But The Democrats Will Try Insurrection Again
Republicans have saved this country’s two-party political system. At least for now. The power-hungry Democrats won’t give up easily, though. They’ll redouble their efforts to set themselves up as an unchallengeable political force that rules rather than governs.
With Sen. Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans in the 50-50 Senate voting against moving forward with the “For the People Act of 2021,” the Democrats’ plan to put elections under federal rather than state and local authority was shelved Tuesday. It was the proper ending for legislation that should have never been written.
Of course, the Democrat-media cabal swears that the defeat is a disaster for the country, the bitter end of democracy. They’ve screeched until breathless that without the bill, the U.S. would be a swamp of “voter suppression.”
– Read more at Issues & Insights
‘A Jim Crow era in 21st Century’: Biden accuses Republicans of ‘voter suppression’ after Senate GOP blocked his voting rights bill and accuse him of the ‘biggest power grab bid in US history’
Joe Biden on Tuesday night accused Republicans of supporting ‘a Jim Crow era in the 21st Century’ after every single Republican in the Senate voted against an electoral overhaul bill.
In a Senate test vote on Tuesday, Democrats failed to get the For The People Act through. Republicans had said it was a federal takeover of voting.
‘A Democratic stand to protect our democracy met a solid Republican wall of opposition,’ Biden said.
‘Senate Republicans opposed even a debate — even considering — legislation to protect the right to vote and our democracy.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Thank you, Republicans, for doing your job. Keep it up.
Joe Biden uses the term DEMOCRACY rather loosely when his words and actions indicate there is nothing about his administration that promotes it, to the contrary, his actions ahve been more capricious and arbitrary more on the order of an aurocratic dictator!
“This is a battle for the soul of America,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said. “We will keep fighting until we succeed.”,,,,Spoken like a true agent of the Devil seeking to ensnare as many captives souls as he can. Even God does not seek to capture souls, but win them in the battle of freedom of choice, the very gift from God that separates men from the animals. They seek the freedom of an end not based on freedom of choice, which they have sought to remove from both houses, whose end is materialistic, not divine. They have sought to take away that Supreme perfection that belongs alone to God, that Supreme love which takes away all choice because it is what the human heart was designed to desire and choose. They have taken that perfection of God and transferred it to earth, who now say “WE ARE GOD, we are perfection and we take away your freedom of choice, our materialistic, atheistic society does not give you the liberty to choose candidates, or make laws, who takes away your right to vote in cancelled illegal votes, and they do so because they the new man-gods are final, absolute, and the final arbitrators of your freedoms to choose that soon become one party, one choice, all others forbidden. “You THE PEOPLE are entitled of speech, freedom to vote, freedom of assembly, freedom to think only so long as it is we and our media who control your thoughts.” Soulless creatures indeed.
Hey Joe, you and the communist Democrats represent Jim Crow, as you want to suppress the vote of those of us that are Conservative. So Joe, Chuckie, Nancy and the rest of the communist Democrats want voter fraud, so you Democrats are racist against the American people!
Oh those #[email protected]% Republicans. Now how am I, as Joe Biden, Kamela Harris, Franklin Roosevelt, Donald Duck, Vince Foster, Hector Sanchez (and family!), George Foster, Bill Cosby, Jeff Epstein and all my other “oppressed and suppressed” voters be able to get our ballots at all of our residences and multiple deadlines to submit our vote? Come on , man! Let’s make it easier to vote–if Donald Trump gets 4000 votes out of 5000 voters, it is only fair that Biden gets 6000 out of that 5000.
Communist takeover of our government with totalitarian agenda brings out
the truth of Democrats treason. They will continue their efforts to destroy
our constitution and bill of rights with fraudulent elections and if the
Republican RINOS help we may be doomed as a free society which is
under constant attack. Time to clean house and man up before we are
all government slaves. The next elections must have oversight that is
absolutely able to verify each and every vote as that of a citizen. If
we are not living under a system that has true voters and votes the
days ahead will be darker than anyone can imagine………..William
Joe Biden on Tuesday night accused Republicans of supporting ‘a Jim Crow era in the 21st Century’
If it wasn’t for his dementia, I would agree that he knows a bit about Jim Crow. But now it is muddled like his brain when he speaks about it.