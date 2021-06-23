RANDOLPH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey board of education reversed itself following a public outcry and has restored the names of holidays to its school calendar.
The Randolph school board on Monday night voted 8-1 to overturn a decision made earlier this month to replace the names of holidays with just the phrase “day off.” The panel also will create a committee to gain input from the public.
Criticism began when the school board voted in May to refer to Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Following complaints from Italian Americans, the board then voted to label holidays generically.
Critics accused the board of bowing to the so-called “cancel culture.”
An online petition called for Superintendent Jennifer Fano and members of the school board to resign.
The district issued a statement in which it said the actions were “misconstrued.”
“The buck stops here with those of us seated in front of you and we own it,” school board president Tammy MacKay said. Neither the superintendent nor any other administrator, principal, teacher or other district employee had anything to do with those votes or decisions. To cast blame on any of them for what this board did is quite simply wrong.”
Now, just leave well enough alone.
Get rid of these woke school board members. These school board members are a disgrace to our Country.
The very term Holiday derives from the words “Holy Day”. Holy and clean are not things these well placed school board secular demons seek to abide, but rather have us all live in a hell of thier own making where they of course like Lucifer himself seek to rule,,,their wills be done. WHen in doubt, throw them all out.
To fully advance the Demonic, Dishonorable Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas of socialism, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
Notice now the Democrat Party are using new Cons; Woke and Cancel Culture.
Definitely time to trash Martin Luther King day. His message totally goes counter to the current BLM-liberal mentality. ” . . .a person judged on character and not the color of his skin . . .” Today per the Democrat party intent on dividing the nation, a racist is anyone who does not accept mediocrity or sloth or criminal activity—if the perpetrators are black. And Juneteenth? A VERY Republican day as the GOP can take credit for freeing the black slaves the Democrat party owned. THAT should be brought up or does WOKE need to hide this historical fact ?
When even the VP refers to Memorial day as the long weekend we know there is really little respect for the background and meaning of the individual Holidays. It began with the Monday holiday rules so the the designated day, Feb. 12, Feb. 22, Washington were lumped as Presidents’ Day on a Monday so it went with the others except Veterans’ Day which sparked a loud uproar, there were still a few WW I vets alive to remember the Armistice! It was basically done for Government employees and office workers to have the long weekend, it did not affect shift workers of businesses open seven days a week.
‘Indigenous People’ is just as much a misnomer as ‘day off’, humans are not native to the American Continents, all came from somewhere else, some just thousands of years earlier by land bridge or by sea, there are too many theories to discuss. Activists tend to foget that without all of the people they are trying to expunge from memory, if it would not have been for them they would not be here living and doing what they are doing now!