(The Center Square) – U.S. House and Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would force removal proceedings for foreign nationals who have a visa revoked on security grounds.
Existing law allows such people to remain in the country at the discretion of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and others introduced the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act to mandate the Department of Homeland Security start removal proceedings for any person whose visa is revoked on security-related grounds.
“Supporting terrorism disqualifies individuals from having a visa, and we should not allow these individuals to remain in our country based on the whims of this administration,” Rubio said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, introduced companion legislation in the House.
“At a time when Biden’s Border Crisis is crippling the American people, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to solving this crisis, and the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act is a significant step in that direction,” Hunt said in a statement.
If you cannot as a nation start removal proceedings for any person whose visa is revoked on security-related grounds, then you have not a Homeland Security Department, just another financial drain of American life force into the Establishment swamp of bottom feeding lawbreaking traitors who find a home and security in another government program liberally named in a manner that produces the opposite of the words used to describe it. ,,,kinda like “Affordable Healthcare” that now is bankrupting our nation when any sick border jumping illegal can sneak in a steal all the medical costs to cure them,,,,,now thanks to Joe and his Pinocchio prevaricating puppet masters who are redistributing our hard earned American financial life force on a worldwide basis where sooner rather than later we take a quantum leap in running out in infinite spending of other people’s finite honest money where finite social benefits end up available for NONE.
Remove them, BECAUSE ITS THE BLOODY LAW…
Maybe the Democrats are allowing millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the Country hoping for another pandemic outbreak that will lock down show up ID’d voters for another remote mail-in election steal. Maybe Fauci has the new virus already Chinese created on it’s way into America to make XI happy and Trump out in the cold???? Something is already out there hidden withn their armies of darkness, and it’s creators are not America friendly Only our foreign enemies benefit from the financial and social confusion and destruction that their Democrat domestic friends are unleashing upon a duped and numbed American populace.