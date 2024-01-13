(The Center Square) – U.S. House and Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would force removal proceedings for foreign nationals who have a visa revoked on security grounds.

Existing law allows such people to remain in the country at the discretion of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and others introduced the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act to mandate the Department of Homeland Security start removal proceedings for any person whose visa is revoked on security-related grounds.

“Supporting terrorism disqualifies individuals from having a visa, and we should not allow these individuals to remain in our country based on the whims of this administration,” Rubio said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, introduced companion legislation in the House.

“At a time when Biden’s Border Crisis is crippling the American people, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to solving this crisis, and the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act is a significant step in that direction,” Hunt said in a statement.