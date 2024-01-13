National Public Radio is a sandbox for the Left. The “news” there is manufactured by leftists, for leftists. You can find it easily in the latest interviews about the Biden reelection campaign. The interviewers are clearly nervous that President Joe Biden’s messaging isn’t working. It’s not that Biden’s incompetent; it’s that voters are ignorant.
On the Jan. 9 “Morning Edition,” NPR host Michel Martin interviewed Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and worried that the Biden focus on “saving democracy” from the “far right” threat of Trump wasn’t working.
In asking Harrison about Biden’s campaign speech at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, she cited black talk show host Charlamagne tha God, who insisted this campaign will be a “race between the cowards, the crooks and the couch.” She summarized, “the couch is a viable opportunity for people who don’t think that either candidate really speaks to their concerns, meaning that people can just stay home.” All the Democrats are terrified of low turnout among young people and minorities.
Martin asked if Biden’s Charleston speech aiming to stir up black voters about the “poison” of white supremacy still engulfing America would work: “Do you think that this is a message which resonates, kind of across different groups who perhaps don’t share the president’s life experiences or the experiences of a lot of the people who go to that church?”
Was Martin implying Biden sounds too white and clueless? The DNC chair gave the typical campaign surrogate answer, that the threat of white supremacy reaches all ages: “The racial animosity, racial hatred, the impact that racism still has — knows no age, knows no bounds. I think that resonates with everybody.”
Then Martin mentioned that Biden’s speech was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters (she only said “protesters”) demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Biden tried to tell them he was quietly nudging the Israelis to pull out. Martin worried out loud from the left: “Mr. Chairman, are you at all concerned that this anger about this quiet approach puts his reelection at risk?” Harrison oozed Biden’s answer displayed his typical “grace” and “empathy.”
On that evening’s “All Things Considered,” anchor Scott Detrow spoke to another Biden surrogate, his infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu. Despite all the messaging about Biden’s “achievements” of roads and bridges, Detrow said it hasn’t “sunk in,” as “you see poll after poll. People feel like the president isn’t helping me economically. The president isn’t doing stuff that I value. I mean, that disconnect has been hard to figure out all along. How do you make sense of it?”
Landrieu argued that when he was mayor of New Orleans, voters often didn’t think he’d achieved things, and “it took a while for their feelings to line up with the reality.” He said Biden’s not a bad president, but people just haven’t caught up. Landrieu claimed once voters realize Biden brought 40,000 infrastructure products, they’ll choose Biden over Trump, and know the difference “between chaos and actually getting stuff done.”
Detrow pushed back, that despite “tons of press” on infrastructure, “It hasn’t seemed to move the needle in the big-picture way. Is it just being eaten up by everything else, or are we thinking about it wrong?” Landrieu argued that Gov. Andy Beshear was just reelected in Kentucky after citing the infrastructure spending.
These people pretend the economy can’t be seen as better under Trump, before the COVID lockdowns, that rampant inflation and sky-high mortgage rates can be minimized by, “Hey, there’s a new bridge.” They should be worried.
Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.
The very powerful Democrats and the very stupid have one thing in common.
They do not alter their view to fit the facts. They alter the facts to fit their view.
This is a very common trait among the majority of Democrats.
To this self-righteous, treasonous, woke Democrat Party and their useful idiot supporters, the U.S. Constitution, Laws, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, laws, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Asuming they even SEE facts.
Every time Joe and the NPR spout about Trump and Democracy, a chord is struck that resonates in the subliminal minds of WE THE PEOPLE who have seen our own Constitutional rights abused and out right denied by Joe’s radical inner circle of puppet masters. It’s like coming on to, or sniffing the hair of a young woman who recently was raped or molested by a trusted uncle, and expecting them not to be repelled but actually turned on. In the political sandbox playground of their bought and paid for media communication, NPR just acts like the sand in your curative Vaseline and becomes more of a divisive social irritant than friendly persuasion or beneficial stimulation. These bought and paid for NPR media outlets THE PEOPLE are forced to financially support, view THE PEOPLE and unindoctrinated voters more as something potential to abort, than something productive or able to be nurtured and won over with logic, cogent thought,, ensnared in the kind of social dependency that breeds more democrat armies of darkness that clouds up elections like a London Fog in the fall. There is no thought that originates in their mind not preceded with “How is this going to affect our party power, and ability to control the discussion, not to mention the outcome of the next election.” When their indoctrination ceases “to move the needle in the big-picture way”,,,they just fill their socialist syringes with more financial Fentanyl of Bidenomics and stick it to the people even more.