Actress Patricia Heaton questioned Wednesday why any “civilized person” would support the Democratic Party given its “barbaric” stance on abortion.

“I don’t understand why pro-life people want to know if they are ‘welcome’ to join the Democrat party,” Ms. Heaton tweeted to her 427,000 followers. “Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers?”

Ms. Heaton, an outspoken conservative, said she walked away from the Democratic Party decades ago because of her pro-life views.

“I was raised a Democrat — protested Vietnam war, supported migrant farm workers etc.,” she wrote. “The minute democrats targeted the [most] vulnerable and voiceless among us, I was out.”

The two-time Emmy-winning actress clarified that she doesn’t vote Republican, either, and is “not a Trump supporter.”

“Both Obama and Trump put kids in cages and I didn’t vote for either of them,” she tweeted.

“Republican politicians are cowards. That’s why I no longer participate in politics. Philanthropy only,” she added. “P.S. I didn’t vote in the last presidential cycle and will not be voting in this one. I am not a Trump supporter.”

“I believe our system of government is stronger than any individual who holds office,” she told one user. “Some things have gotten worse, some better. I don’t like Trump but I don’t have an apocalyptic view of him.”

Democrats appear to be at odds at whether it’s still acceptable to be a pro-life Democrat.

Presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Tuesday that she wanted the party to “build a big tent” for pro-lifers “instead of shutting them out.”

Rival candidate Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, however, declared Saturday that “being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat.”

Last month, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was criticized for his response to a pro-life Democrat who asked whether he would support the party adopting a “more moderate platform” on abortion that is inclusive to everyone.

“I support the position of my party,” the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, responded. “The best I can offer is that we may disagree on that very important issue and hopefully we will be able to partner on other issues.”

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.



VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)