A group of Senate Republicans, frustrated with the leadership of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) amid a “dead” bipartisan border bill, called for his resignation on Tuesday.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), standing alongside six Republican senators, expressed frustration with negotiations over a supplemental funding bill that tied U.S. border security to funding for Ukraine.
When asked by reporters whether it’s time for Mr. McConnell to go, Mr. Cruz said, “I think it is,” adding that the Senate lawmakers flanking him at the press conference “also supported the leadership challenge” to Mr. McConnell following the 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans lost seats.
“I think a Republican leader should actually lead this conference and should advance the priorities of Republicans,” added Mr. Cruz, who has been a strong opponent of Mr. McConnell since 2013.
Mr. Cruz was joined at the press conference on Tuesday by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), JD Vance (R-Ohio), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.).
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. McConnell announced that the border agreement, which is a $118 billion supplemental spending bill that includes funding for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, is dead in the Senate. He said, “We have no real chance to make a law.”
The Senate is scheduled to vote on whether to begin a debate on the bill on Wednesday. A minimum of 60 senators is required for the vote to succeed, but Republicans are lining up to block the deal.
Mr. Cruz revealed on Tuesday that after Republicans faced losses in the “very disappointing” 2022 midterms, he urged Senate Republicans to elect a new leader.
“We lost a seat in the Senate, and we barely got a majority in the House. And I stood up and said in any ordinary organization, when you’re faced with failure, if you’re running a business and you lose $50 million, you don’t just say, ‘Hey, everything’s great; let’s keep doing it.’ No, you sit down and say, ‘What are we doing wrong?’” Mr. Cruz said.
‘Designed to Lose’
At the time, he said that he turned to Mr. McConnell, frustrated that Republicans had voted with Democrats in 2017 and 2018 on certain measures, and asked: “What are we willing to fight on? What are you willing to fight on? Is there anything you’re willing to draw a line in the sand and say, ‘We will fight?’ And he refused to answer that question.”
Mr. Cruz said, “That’s why we’re in this mess,” adding that the Senate border security bill was “designed to lose.”
Asked about Mr. Cruz’s comments, Mr. McConnell quipped, “I think we can all agree that Sen. Cruz is not a fan.”
Republicans have been critical of the border bill that was negotiated by Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), and Biden administration officials. Over 20 Republicans have pledged to reject the bill on Wednesday, claiming they require “adequate time” for amendments and further analysis.
The supplemental includes $60 billion allocated to Ukraine, $14.1 billion to Israel, and $20 billion to implement border security measures.
Wrangling over border security comprised the bulk of the negotiators’ time, as Republicans sought to gain stricter concessions on border security and Democrats sought less strict provisions.
Mr. Vance, who joined the Texas senator at the press conference, echoed his criticisms of Mr. McConnell.
“I want to echo everything that Ted has said. I think all of us has made this argument: The leadership really screwed this up,” Mr. Vance said.
“I think they made a series of political arguments that were never going to actually fly. They knew or at least should have known that this bill was never actually going to get there,” he added.
“Certainly on the Ukraine question, I think leadership is massively out of touch with Republican voters. We are not as a Republican Party behind unlimited, unaccounted-for aid to Ukraine without any goals in mind,” he said.
The senators declared the bipartisan border bill, which President Joe Biden urged Congress on Tuesday to pass, “dead” before it even goes to the floor for a procedural vote on Wednesday.
The chances of the Senate passing a procedural motion to end debate and vote on the supplemental spending bill come Wednesday are “unlikely,” according to Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), The Hill reported.
‘We Did Not Agree to a Border Fig Leaf’
Mr. Vance said that Mr. McConnell should have “walked away” from negotiations with Democrats over the border agreement before getting to this point. He ferociously rejected the notion that GOP lawmakers would back whatever deal was reached, an idea he said was being put forward by Republican leaders.
“We’re not committing ourselves to voting for this thing just because we entered the negotiation, and you hear this from some of our leadership—and hopefully they will stop—the idea that we committed to supporting whatever came out of this negotiation is pure, unadulterated [expletive],” Mr. Vance said.
“We supported a negotiation to bring commonsense border security to this country,” Mr. Vance added. “We did not agree to a border fig leaf to send another $61 billion to Ukraine.”
They criticized the bill for not doing enough to close the border and for expanding the powers available to President Joe Biden.
Many rank-and-file GOP lawmakers think that the bill doesn’t do enough to stop the constant influx of illegal immigrants, firstly, while signaling their openness to look at visa options secondarily.
The Epoch Times contacted Mr. McConnell’s office for comment.
Minority misleader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) is a member of the swamp and has become a closet RINO and needs to retire!
And his chinese wife who leads him around by the nose, has way too much influence over his decisions regarding anything that Makes America Great that might get in the way of protecting China’s success.,,,,,Follow the money and see how he got probably as Chinese rich as Joe BIden. We need more Chinese Checkers, not games of Chinese checkers.
Mitch McConnell, democrat President, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, etc, like the quote says, ” No one is so powerful that they can stop the march of time.”
“Time and tide wait for no man.”
( Phrases.org/uk/meanings/time and tidewaitfornoman
But like Johnny Cash Says in a song he sang, “Who’s Going to fill their shoes.”
Has Mitch EVER NOT BEEN a rino??
It’s not a border bill when only 20% goes to funding the border, with the rest to ukrainse and Israel,,and 90% of the border funds go to rewarding illegal law breakers with funds to sustain themselves in the USA, with 10% only in increasing border enforcement. Does McConnel really think his Conservtive base is that stupid not to know his family must be getting something kicked back in order to put forth such trash in a bill? Or Maybe his brain is going Biden,,,like when his mind locked up in front of a mike a few weeks ago. Time for this one to get mandatory retirement.
AND when most of that bill’s funding, just goes for MORE PROCESSING Of invaders. NOTHING what so ever to STOP them invading our nation in the first place…
It’s puzzling why rich people like Biden & McConnell who must know they have achieved as much success in life as they possibly could & who start experiencing physical & mental decline don’t want to retire & enjoy whatever is left of their life.
Does anyone here know what law requires US to allow temp entry & go thru time consuming processing for anyone who gets across border & then claims asylum?
This requirement is why border is being overwhelmed by millions who know their claims will not be processed & issued final decision for years.
This is why there needs to be effective barriers / wall to prevent masses of people from stepping on US soil & just saying here I am, you’re stuck with me.
Why can’t people crossing between ports of entry be told to turn around & go back way they came & file their asylum claims in Mexico because we are full?
AND this is why we need TERM LIMITS.. Period.