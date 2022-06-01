Lia Thomas created a buzz earlier this year as she turned in some incredible times in the pool on her way to the 500 freestyle title at the NCAA swimming and diving championships.
But not all of that buzz centered around Thomas’ performance. In fact, much of the noise came from the fact that Thomas was transgender.
And to her credit, the Penn swimmer, didn’t really say much. Until now.
In a recent interview with ABC News and ESPN, Thomas addressed transitioning and competing.
“The biggest misconception, I think, is the reason I transitioned,” he said. “People will say, ‘Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win.’ I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself.”
Thomas faced plenty of opposition, including 16 of her teammates who wrote a letter to their school and the Ivy League, said that she should not be competing against women.
“Trans women competing in women’s sports does not threaten women’s sports as a whole,” Thomas said. “Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women’s sports have been around for 10-plus years. And we haven’t see any massive wave of trans women dominating.
“Trans people don’t transition for athletics,” she added. “We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves. Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.”
Thomas has now reportedly graduated from Penn and is attending law school.
“Trans women are women, so it’s still a woman who is getting that scholarship or that opportunity,” she said.
“Trans women are still women, so it’s still a women getting that scholarship or that opportunity”, HE said.
No it’s not still a woman. Never was, and never will be. It’s not what’s between your ears that makes you a man or a woman, it’s what’s between your legs, put there by those pesky X and Y chromosomes.
All that being the case, Lia should withdraw from competition!
Indeed, If transgenders don’t transition for Athletics then they should have no problem staying out of them. Watching those Tranny wresting matches can make your skin crawl thinking what has its arms about your daughter and closer to her hair sniff than Joe Biden on the prowl.
Women wrestlers if you come up against one of these creatures, take the foul and KICK HIM square in the Man’s PRIVATES.
If the deranged perverts want to be a transgender, then compete with ONLY other deranged perverted transgenders in sports and in everything.
If you like or believe in doing something and others do not accept your behavior, How are others denying your freedom?
You are free to be a degenerate sexual pervert if you want but do not expect others to accept you as anything but a degenerate sexual pervert.
They are not “She” they are not “He” they are “It”. —-“*****”, so let the ***** compete with other “*****”.
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
THE UNITED STATES HAS TURNED INTO soddom and gomorah.
perversity and sin rule the day.
No, trans women are NOT women. They are men who have a mental illness and erroneously believe that they are women. It doesn’t matter how many men compete in women’s sports. When he competed as a woman he took away the title, the time, the medals, and the potential of scholarships and endorsements from actual women.
What we need to do is stop calling it women’s and men’s sports. Let’s move to calling them XX and XY sports. You compete in the group which mirrors your DNA. If you are XY it doesn’t matter if you wear a bra, have long hair, and have body parts removed or whatever you play against other XY players. If you are XX you play against other XX players even if you have short hair, bound or removed breasts, and an anatomical piece added for effect. Solves this whole thing quickly, easily, and fairly for all involved.
Just Because a Born, male competes with, Born, Females, Doesn.t change the Male sex, into a woman.