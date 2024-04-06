Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) will appear at the top of the ballot in the upcoming Republican primary for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Ms. Boebert, 37, received the most votes from the Republican nominating assembly during a session in Pueblo, local news outlets reported.

Republican hopefuls have three ways to make it onto the primary ballot. They could ignore petition signatures and receive at least 30 percent of the votes cast by the assembly, gather enough petition signatures supporting their candidacy and skip the assembly, or gather signatures and receive at least 10 percent of the vote in the assembly.

Ms. Boebert had already met the signature requirements but still chose to participate in the assembly.

About 40 percent of the 527 delegates voting, or 215, voted for Ms. Boebert, Colorado Public Radio reported. Under state law, that means she’ll be the first name to appear on the primary ballot on June 25.

“I’m so honored today to have these numbers showing that the efforts are working,” Ms. Boebert told voters after the total was recorded. “I don’t have to argue my record. I have that track record of doing exactly what I say. You know where I stand on the issues. And it’s not a wonder to you what I will do as your representative in Colorado’s 4th district.”

Former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg and state Rep. Richard Holtorf, who also gathered petition signatures, received 18 percent and 15 percent of the vote, respectively. Provided their signatures are approved by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, they will appear on the primary ballot.

Former state Sen. Ted Harvey, who declined to gather signatures, received under 30 percent of the vote. He will not be a choice for primary voters.

Four other candidates, including state Rep. Mike Lynch, did not participate in the assembly and are waiting to hear whether they met the signature threshold. For races for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the threshold is 1,500 or 10 percent of votes cast in the previous primary election, whichever is less. Some 121,684 people voted in the 2022 GOP primary for the 4th Congressional District seat.

Colorado officials have previously said that in addition to Ms. Boebert, former radio host Deborah Flora has gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot in June.

Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who held the seat, opted not to run for re-election and left office in March.

Ms. Boebert currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District but is running for the other seat after winning re-election in 2022 by just 546 votes.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” she said previously.

Colorado’s 3rd district has shifted towards the middle due to redistricting. It has about 7 percent more Republicans than Democrats, according to the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission, compared to about 19.5 percent more Republicans than Democrats in the 4th district.

The 3rd district encompasses southwest Colorado, including Grand Junction. The 4th district is primarily east of Denver and includes Colorado Springs and a portion of Fort Collins.

Ms. Flora and other opponents of Ms. Boebert have said they align with her on many issues, such as wanting better enforcement against illegal immigration, but that she can’t beat a Democrat in the general election and should run in the district in which she lives. Ms. Flora has described herself as “the conservative fighter you can be proud of.” Ms. Boebert has said she moved to the 4th district.

Ms. Boebert attended Friday’s assembly despite undergoing on April 1 surgery for a blood clot.

Ms. Boebert is expected to fully recover and has “no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a congresswoman,” according to her campaign.