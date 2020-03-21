Liberal celebrity activist Chrissy Teigen ramped up her usual disdain for President Trump this week by unleashing a hate-filled rant against First Lady Melania Trump.

The model took to Twitter for a coronavirus-inspired rant against Mrs. Trump littered with personal insults and expletives.

“Has Melania even thought about doing something with her be best s–t during these times?” Ms. Teigen, the wife of entertainer John Legend wrote Tuesday evening. “I see regular a– awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f— a tennis gazebo is.”

The conservative blog Hot Air noted the nonsensical nature of Ms. Teigen’s complaint, given constraints placed on all Americans by the global pandemic.

“What exactly is Melania Trump expected to be doing about the coronavirus?” responded writer Karen Townsend. “Social distancing means she can’t go out and visit children’s hospitals and schools as she normally does. She can’t be shown doing craft projects with school kids or holding a sick baby. She has tweeted out words of encouragement.”

Ms. Townsend added that Mrs. Trump will also take part in PSAs to educate the public on COVID-19.

“ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude a— jacket. F— you,” Ms. Teigen continued. “I expect Donald to be a do nothing f—ing loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best.”

Hot Air theorized that Ms. Teigen’s behavior may partly be elicited by her lack of access to the White House in 2020.

“Teigen and Legend were part of the Obama social circle during his eight years of inviting our betters from the entertainment world to the White House,” Ms. Townsend wrote Thursday. “Now that those days are over, they find other ways to capture headlines.”

