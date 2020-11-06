LANSING — A lawyer who worked Tuesday’s election as a Republican poll challenger is alleging ballot counting misconduct in Detroit, based on an interaction she said she had with an election worker at TCF Center, the location in the city where absentee ballots were counted.
The allegation was filed Thursday in support of the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Michigan. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims, sought to temporarily stop the counting of votes in the state.
Related Story: Reports Of Election Fraud Keep Piling Up In Michigan. What’s Going On?
Before the court took any action, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday night, “In Michigan, I am proud to confirm that all valid ballots, and only valid ballots, have been counted, securely and accurately, and that our election results reflect the will of the people.”
Unofficial vote totals show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden received roughly 150,000 more votes than President Donald Trump in Michigan.
In the affidavit, Jessica Connarn, a member of the state bar from Bloomfield Hills, alleges she was told by someone counting absentee ballots in Detroit that workers were “changing the dates the ballots were received.”
“When I approached the poll worker, she stated to me that she was being told to change the date on ballots to reflect that the ballots were received on an earlier date,” Connarn says in the affidavit.
Connarn states when she tried to get additional information later from this poll worker, she was “yelled at by the other poll workers working at her table, who told me that I needed to go away and that I was not allowed to talk to the poll worker.”
In that interaction, the poll worker slipped Connarn a note, she states.
The note says “entered received date as 11/2/20 on 11/4/20.”
In Michigan, only ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, this year Nov 3, are valid.
Connarn included a picture of the note in her affidavit. There is no additional evidence provided that would indicate any ballots were actually inappropriately counted, and the name of the poll worker is not included.
In Wayne County, a traditional Democratic stronghold, Biden received 587,074 votes. Trump received 264,149 votes.
Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan GOP lawyer alleges ballot misconduct at TCF Center in Detroit
___
(c)2020 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Welcome to the dawning of the new age of American power theft, where piety no longer accompanies patriotism, just passion and the opportunity to dethrone God as the source of all our rights, and replace him with a government of corrupt men about to be empowered to steal those rights as easily as they now steal our elections. America is truly on the cusp of loss and surrender of the right to control the power of their own individual lives and destinies to a corrupt Democrat Party collective of evil, in a collective vote theft that will ultimately seal the deal. The Orwellian new world order is rising with more imminent lockdowns, soon to be followed by forced vaccinations, renewed mass immigrations, financial bankruptcy, economic depression and a new national police state where defiance becomes impossible. The value of the individual will now become subservient to the value of the social collective, and the party, no longer the individual, will soon become the decider not WE THE PEOPLE. This election is about to be stolen slicker than anything Putin could pull off, but every bit as secular socialist corrupt. Welcome to the new Communist America, where the individual will soon have no value, except that he is a member to the Democrat Communist party. The only question now, is which creature on the Democrat “Animal Farm” will you be selected to be, and which manner will you be required to serve the State.
Just “take up your “double-cross” and follow me, for to such belongs the kingdom of Communism”