LANSING — A lawyer who worked Tuesday’s election as a Republican poll challenger is alleging ballot counting misconduct in Detroit, based on an interaction she said she had with an election worker at TCF Center, the location in the city where absentee ballots were counted.

The allegation was filed Thursday in support of the Trump campaign’s lawsuit in Michigan. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims, sought to temporarily stop the counting of votes in the state.

Before the court took any action, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday night, “In Michigan, I am proud to confirm that all valid ballots, and only valid ballots, have been counted, securely and accurately, and that our election results reflect the will of the people.”

Unofficial vote totals show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden received roughly 150,000 more votes than President Donald Trump in Michigan.

In the affidavit, Jessica Connarn, a member of the state bar from Bloomfield Hills, alleges she was told by someone counting absentee ballots in Detroit that workers were “changing the dates the ballots were received.”

“When I approached the poll worker, she stated to me that she was being told to change the date on ballots to reflect that the ballots were received on an earlier date,” Connarn says in the affidavit.

Connarn states when she tried to get additional information later from this poll worker, she was “yelled at by the other poll workers working at her table, who told me that I needed to go away and that I was not allowed to talk to the poll worker.”

In that interaction, the poll worker slipped Connarn a note, she states.

The note says “entered received date as 11/2/20 on 11/4/20.”

In Michigan, only ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, this year Nov 3, are valid.

Connarn included a picture of the note in her affidavit. There is no additional evidence provided that would indicate any ballots were actually inappropriately counted, and the name of the poll worker is not included.

In Wayne County, a traditional Democratic stronghold, Biden received 587,074 votes. Trump received 264,149 votes.

